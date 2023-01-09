Varsities in Kerala rush with mega proposals to set up research centres

Rajesh Abraham By

KOCHI: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based medical imaging, nano-technology, food and agri-products development lab, animal research facility, and collaborative partnership with corporate houses are among the slew of proposals submitted by 12 universities in the state utilising the Rs 200-crore funding that was announced in the last state budget.

The proposals were submitted under Translational Research Centres (TRCs) for which the Kerala budget had earmarked Rs 20 crore each for the universities. The varsities submitted the proposals recently as Finance Minister K N Balagopal prepares for his second budget on February 3.

The last state budget had set aside a total amount of Rs 200 crore comprising Rs 20 crore each for Kerala, Calicut, Mahatma Gandhi, Kannur, CUSAT, Fisheries, Medical, Technical, Veterinary and Agricultural Universities, which will be funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Later the list was further extended to add APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University as well, according to sources. With most universities submitting proposals that exceed the Rs 20-crore limit, and after the addition of new universities, KIIFB’s total funding for TRCs in universities will exceed Rs 200 crore.

The objective of TRCs is to converge research, industry and regulatory requirements to foster product development and their commercialisation in allied sectors, said sources. The focus areas of CUSAT’s TRC will be bioscience and life sciences, sensor technology, electronic product design, AI and machine learning, material sciences, etc.

Further, CUSAT will also offer a range of collaborative partnership models with the industry, which includes joint venture research projects, consulting and student internships. Outside of this, a Centre for Metabolic Engineering and Synthetic Biology is also coming up at CUSAT through a partnership with Synthite Industries, a Kochi-based leading player in value-added spice products like oleoresins, P Rajeeve, Minister of Industries, said recently. The Synthite group will provide Rs 20 crore for the research centre, which will be named after its founder C V Jacob.

While Kannur University has proposed additional infrastructure development to encourage entrepreneurship development activities, Kerala University has planned Rs 25-crore project that includes product development of ‘contemporary relevance’ and construction of the main innovation building and animal research facility.

MG University’s proposed TRC will focus on nano-technology and material sciences, biotechnology and microbiology, green technology and microbiology, and AI and rural technology. The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s TRC will be concentrating on advanced production and manufacturing systems, virtual studio and cloud-based workspace infrastructure, emerging materials characterisation facility, and robotics and automation system.

The LDF government has been pushing to upgrade the higher education sector and make it attractive. The state has also been moving ahead with plans to set up centres of excellence in the higher education sector amid reports that a large number of students from Kerala are going abroad or to other states for higher education.

Salient proposals by universities

Calicut University: 10 laboratories, linkages with health industry, agri and tech sectors (Rs 23.40 cr)

Kerala University: Innovation building, animal research facility, product development (Rs 25 cr)

MG University: Life science products and services, nano-based tech and products for health, biomedical, rubber industrial applications (Rs 25 cr)

CUSAT: Bio science and life sciences, sensor tech, electronic product design, AI, ML (Rs 25.2 cr)

APJ Abdul Kalam Tech University: Advanced production and manufacturing systems, virtual studio and cloud-based workspace infra, emerging materials characterisation facility (Rs 22 cr)

Kannur University: Biotech lab, co-working roos, entrepreneurship development programmes (Rs 23 cr)

