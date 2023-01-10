Home States Kerala

All eateries should not be seen in bad light over isolated incidents of food poisoning: Hoteliers' body 

The Kochi-based association also said that government officials should take care not to destroy the hotel industry and the livelihood it provides to thousands in the name of carrying out inspections.

Published: 10th January 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: All hotels and restaurants should not be seen in a bad light over some isolated incidents of food poisoning, an association of eateries in Kerala has said.

The Kochi-based association also said that government officials should take care not to destroy the hotel industry and the livelihood it provides to thousands in the name of carrying out inspections.

The Kerala Hotels and Restaurant Association (KHRA), in a release, said there is a prevailing trend of giving a bad name to all eateries on the basis of a few isolated cases of food poisoning and it should stop.

It also said that the alleged action of Food Safety officials of terming all food stored in freezers of hotels, which operate according to the norms, as 'expired' and publicising the same was not a lawful measure.

The association further said that such actions by officials in the name of inspections should stop as it would lead to destroying the livelihood of thousands of people who work in hotels and restaurants.Those who have violated the norms should be punished.

ALSO READ | Anjushree's death by rat poison? Preliminary autopsy report hints at suicide

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department on Sunday and Monday inspected a total of 641 eateries across the state and of them 36 establishments were closed down for operating in unsanitary conditions or without licenses, a health department release said. Notices were also issued to 188 eateries, it said.

The KHRA also referred to the suspected food poisoning incident reported a few days ago from Kasaragod district of the state in connection with the death of a young woman and said that without the actual cause of her demise being scientifically proven, there was a campaign to malign hotels across the state based on conjectures and speculation.

The police and food safety officials had on Sunday said that the woman's death was not due to food poisoning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food safety Food poisoning Association of eateries Hotel industry Kerala Hotels and Restaurant Association
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp