Allowances of Kerala Ministers and MLAs likely to go up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state is reeling under an unprecedented financial crisis,the Ministers and MLAs in the state are likely to get an allowance hike based on the report of the single-member commission constituted by the state government.

It is learnt that Justice Ramachandran Nair commission has proposed a hike of 30-35% in the allowances received by the legislators. The next cabinet may consider the report.

Amid fiscal woes the state constituted a commission to study the feasibility of hiking the salary and allowances of the legislators.The pay and allowances for ministers and legislators were revised last in 2018. Finance Minister K N Balagopal had recently said that the state is reeling under an unprecedented financial crisis and revenues of the state are on the lower side.

The commission proposes a hike in allowances, without increasing the basic salary of the ministers and MLAs. There may be a hike in tour fares, phone and medical allowances.

Ministers now receive Rs 97,429 as monthly salary while MLAs receive Rs 70,000 as salary. MLAs receive Rs 68,000 as allowance in different categories. Their fixed monthly allowance is Rs 2,000.

They also receive Rs 25,000 as constituency allowance, Rs 11,000 as telephone allowance, Rs 4,000 as information allowance and 8,000 as sumptuous allowance. Minimum TA for a MLA is fixed as Rs 20,000.

They also receive Rs 10 as TA inside and outside sate and receive Rs 1000 per day as DA inside Kerala and Rs 1,200 per day outside the state. Justice Ramachandran Nair had submitted the report to the government last week.

The budget session of the Assembly will be convened from January 23. The government and the opposition’s stand on this issue is crucial in the present circumstances.

