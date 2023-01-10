Home States Kerala

Bike-borne Kochi man gets trapped in dangling cable 

A father-son duo had a narrow escape on Sunday after the man got trapped in a dangling cable while travelling in his two-wheeler at Thevakkal.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A father-son duo had a narrow escape on Sunday after the man got trapped in a dangling cable while travelling in his two-wheeler at Thevakkal. Srini A K, 40, and his son Suryadev, 7, natives of Thevakkal, were on their way home when the mishap occurred.

“We were returning home after visiting shop around 6.30pm. To evade potholes, I manoeuvred the bike to the roadside close to a post. However, there was a loose cable on the post and my head got trapped in it.

Luckily, the cable broke as the bike moved some 5-6m ahead and the vehicle remained under control. My son escaped unhurt,” said Srini. He suffered an injury on his face and was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College.

