Home States Kerala

Crack on pillar 44 is nothing to worry about, says Kochi Metro Rail Ltd

According to residents, the crack was spotted a few months ago. However, the opening up of the crack has raised concerns over the pillar’s structural stability.

Published: 10th January 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Crack on metro pillar 44 between Pulinchodu and Aluva metro station. (R) Smoothening work done on metro pillar 45.(Photo | T P Sooraj,EPS )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The widening of the crack spotted on Metro pillar 44, between Aluva and Pulinchodu, has sparked public anxiety. According to residents, the crack was spotted a few months ago. However, the opening up of the crack has raised concerns over the pillar’s structural stability.

Officials of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said the crack was spotted six months ago and that an expert team had inspected it. Their report confirmed that the pillar has not lost its strength. “The crack was formed due to the difference in surface level of the concrete. The structure of the pillar comprises a circular-shaped base, with a rectangular pillar constructed over it. The surface-level difference between these two resulted in the crack,” a KMRL official said.

“Usually, after the concrete work is completed the outer layer is smoothened out to prevent cracks from forming on the pillar. Perhaps work on pillar 44 might have coincided with the monsoon season and the contractor must have failed to smoothen it out,” the official said.

“The issue was reported six months ago during a routine inspection. An expert team from KMRL immediately inspected and examined the pillar. The team found that the crack does not pose any threat to the structure’s strength. The crack is only superficial and there is nothing to be worried about,” the official added.

Last February, a bend in the tracks on either side of the viaduct over a pillar near Pathadipalam was detected. Following this, the agency had to restrict the speed of trains on the stretch for months while carrying out repair work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail Kochi Metro
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp