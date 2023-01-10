Crack on pillar 44 is nothing to worry about, says Kochi Metro Rail Ltd

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The widening of the crack spotted on Metro pillar 44, between Aluva and Pulinchodu, has sparked public anxiety. According to residents, the crack was spotted a few months ago. However, the opening up of the crack has raised concerns over the pillar’s structural stability.

Officials of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said the crack was spotted six months ago and that an expert team had inspected it. Their report confirmed that the pillar has not lost its strength. “The crack was formed due to the difference in surface level of the concrete. The structure of the pillar comprises a circular-shaped base, with a rectangular pillar constructed over it. The surface-level difference between these two resulted in the crack,” a KMRL official said.

“Usually, after the concrete work is completed the outer layer is smoothened out to prevent cracks from forming on the pillar. Perhaps work on pillar 44 might have coincided with the monsoon season and the contractor must have failed to smoothen it out,” the official said.

“The issue was reported six months ago during a routine inspection. An expert team from KMRL immediately inspected and examined the pillar. The team found that the crack does not pose any threat to the structure’s strength. The crack is only superficial and there is nothing to be worried about,” the official added.

Last February, a bend in the tracks on either side of the viaduct over a pillar near Pathadipalam was detected. Following this, the agency had to restrict the speed of trains on the stretch for months while carrying out repair work.

