Kerala govt to amend Land Assignment Act to regularise violations for livelihood purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will amend the Land Assignment Act, 1960, to regularise the violations made for livelihood purposes, mainly by the farmers of Idukki, on the lands distributed under the Act.

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in which Revenue Minister K Rajan and Forest Minister A K Saseendran also participated. The amendment to the Act will be introduced in the next Assembly session and the Rules will also be subsequently amended. The revenue department has vetted the draft of the amendment.

According to the Act, land assigned to a person for agricultural purposes cannot be converted for any other purpose other than the prescribed use. However, in Idukki, there are numerous issues wherein the lands had been converted and used for other purposes including construction. The political parties have been demanding the regularisation of these constructions for some time.

The new proposed amendment will empower the government to regularise the violation of the 1960 Act. At the meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed that the regularisation of the converted land should be for the buildings of 1500 sq. ft for livelihood purposes.

It was also decided to charge a special fee for the regularisation and an application fee too. If the buildings that are to be regularised fall in the category of above 1500 sq. ft, the government may consider charging higher fees. Public buildings will be given special consideration.

It was also decided that educational institutions, workshops, commercial centres, religious-cultural-entertainment institutions, construction for public usages, government institutions, clinics, health centres, judicial forums, roads, bus stands, and private institutions which are used by the public widely and the buildings which are defined as public buildings under the 2016 Rights of Persons with Disabilities will be exempted from paying the fees.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will amend the Land Assignment Act, 1960, to regularise the violations made for livelihood purposes, mainly by the farmers of Idukki, on the lands distributed under the Act. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in which Revenue Minister K Rajan and Forest Minister A K Saseendran also participated. The amendment to the Act will be introduced in the next Assembly session and the Rules will also be subsequently amended. The revenue department has vetted the draft of the amendment. According to the Act, land assigned to a person for agricultural purposes cannot be converted for any other purpose other than the prescribed use. However, in Idukki, there are numerous issues wherein the lands had been converted and used for other purposes including construction. The political parties have been demanding the regularisation of these constructions for some time. The new proposed amendment will empower the government to regularise the violation of the 1960 Act. At the meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed that the regularisation of the converted land should be for the buildings of 1500 sq. ft for livelihood purposes. It was also decided to charge a special fee for the regularisation and an application fee too. If the buildings that are to be regularised fall in the category of above 1500 sq. ft, the government may consider charging higher fees. Public buildings will be given special consideration. It was also decided that educational institutions, workshops, commercial centres, religious-cultural-entertainment institutions, construction for public usages, government institutions, clinics, health centres, judicial forums, roads, bus stands, and private institutions which are used by the public widely and the buildings which are defined as public buildings under the 2016 Rights of Persons with Disabilities will be exempted from paying the fees.