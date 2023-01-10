Home States Kerala

Kerala police intensify search for Praveen Rana who swindled Rs 100 crore

The complainants have  urged the police to issue lookout notice so that Rana wouldn’t fly out of the country.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Rana

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The police have intensified the search for Praveen Rana, chairman and MD of Safe and Strong Marketing Consultancy in Thrissur , who is absconding after several cases of financial fraud were registered against him.

Police sources say that about 22 cases were registered in Thrissur Town East police station, Town West police station and Kunnamkulam police station against Rana and more complaints are coming in from other stations too.

He escaped from his flat in Kaloor, Ernakulam, on January 6 just minutes before the police team arrived. Police suspect that Rana must have left the state and  would have sought shelter in Mumbai, his wife’s hometown.The police took four of his vehicles into custody. It is reported that he has duped investors to the tune of `100 crore by promising returns as high as 48%.

Rana’s real name is K P Praveen and he portrays himself as an engineering graduate with an MBA degree. It is learnt that he has a resort in Arimbur and a hotel in Kochi. Rana claimed that he had huge investments in the neighbouring states.

He also acted in a recently released Malayalam movie titled ‘Choran’ as the hero. Sources added that Santo Anthikkad, who served in Thrissur Rural police, was the producer of the film and the connection must have helped Rana to escape. The complainants have  urged the police to issue lookout notice so that Rana wouldn’t fly out of the country.

