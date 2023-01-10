KSRTC submits proposal for responsible branding on buses before apex court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has submitted a new scheme for displaying advertisements on the body of its bus es before the Supreme Court while seeking a stay on the Kerala High Court order banning all kinds of advertisements. Under the new proposal, KSRTC buses will carry advertisements on either side of the bus. The advertisement on the rear side of the bus will not cover the statutory warning boards. There will be no advertisements on the rear glass.

The Supreme Court offered relief to KSRTC by staying a High court order banning advertisements on buses. The court has also asked the state government to give its view on the new proposal submitted by KSRTC. The new scheme proposed the setting up of a committee presided by the chairman and managing director to inspect the advertisement and give approval. The other members of the committee include the chief law officer, a senior manager and an independent expert member. The expert member will be a retired director of the Information and Public Relations department or a media professional.

KSRTC also stated that another committee headed by a retired High Court judge will be formed to hear complaints regarding the advertisement and give redressal in a time-bound manner. The chief law officer and a senior manager of KSRTC will be part of the committee.

Advertisement on buses is a major source of non-ticket revenue for KSRTC. However, a two-judge bench of the High Court directed KSRTC to stop all advertisements in a suo motu case in the wake of a bus accident at Vadakkanchery in October last year.

