No pilgrim allowed to play instruments in front of Sabarimala Sopanam: HC

A show-cause notice has been issued to the Sopanam Officer regarding the incident.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over permitting percussionist Sivamani to play drums in front of Sabarimala Sopanam at the time of opening of the sanctum sanctorum, the Kerala High Court said no pilgrim is permitted to play musical instruments in front of the Sopanam.

“Every ‘worshipper’, who shows reverence and adoration for Lord Ayyappa, is duty-bound to exercise his right to worship in an accustomed manner and subject to the practice and tradition in Sabarimala,” said a division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar. The court issued the order in a suo motu case initiated based on a complaint about the pilgrims bringing posters and huge photographs of celebrities and politicians at Sannidhanam.

The court said the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is duty-bound to see that the regular traditional rites and ceremonies, as per the practice prevalent in Sabarimala, are performed promptly. The TDB informed that the Sopanam Officer ought not have permitted the playing of drums by a pilgrim in front of the Sopanam.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the Sopanam Officer regarding the incident. The board shall take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future, it submitted.

Comments

