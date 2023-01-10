Home States Kerala

Notorious cop shown door; 1st axing in Kerala under Police Act

State police chief Anil Kant removed him from service by invoking Section 86(1)(c) of the Kerala Police Act, making him the first cop in the state to be dismissed under the law.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having evaded severe action for years, rape-accused police inspector P R Sunu finally ran out of luck on Monday. Deeming Sunu “behaviourally unfit” to continue as a police officer, state police chief Anil Kant removed him from service by invoking Section 86(1)(c) of the Kerala Police Act, making him the first cop in the state to be dismissed under the law.

An Ernakulam native, Sunu had gained notoriety for his involvement in several criminal offences, including rape. He had been suspended three times — he was most recently under suspension — and had faced departmental action in 15 instances. The main charge Kant considered against Sunu was an alleged rape of a married woman in Thrissur in 2019.

In his order, Kant said Sunu abused his authority by exploiting an official acquaintance with the woman and staying with her in a hotel room, bringing disrepute to the department. The case is sub judice and the police department had barred Sunu’s increment for two years. However, while examining records of the departmental inquiry, Kant found the increment bar inadequate. A review of Sunu’s behaviour revealed he had been punished for official misconduct, including lapses in an investigation, fabrication of records, indiscipline and moral turpitude.

Kant had last month issued a showcause notice to Sunu giving him three days to reply as to why he should not be removed from the rolls. However, the Kerala administrative tribunal extended the deadline to 14 days, and directed Kant to hear the officer in person.

Sunu had argued that he was being subjected to hasty action without getting sufficient time to respond to the showcause notice. He argued that a review of his case was initiated after 11 months, which was against the rules. He said the Public Service Commission was not consulted by the department before taking a decision and the case against him was pending in court. However, Kant set aside all of Sunu’s contentions saying they were devoid of merit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp