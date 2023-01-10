NSS chief’s claims have Chennithala and Satheesan treading cautiously

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have both adopted a guarded approach towards the NSS general secretary’s damaging remarks against them. While Chennithala maintained that he has always been a Congress leader, where the party comes first, Satheesan said community organisations are at liberty to criticise political leaders.

G Sukumaran Nair made the remarks in an interview to TNIE as part of the Express Dialogues series.

Nair cast serious aspersions on Chennithala, stating that the UDF lost the 2021 Assembly election because he was projected as chief minister. Rubbishing the claim, Chennithala said that he has never been branded a “Nair” by anyone. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a dharna by dairy farmers at the Milma headquarters in Pattom, here, Chennithala said he had always been secular. “I will always remain secular. The Congress party has always taken a similar stand. I was not projected as the chief ministerial candidate in the 2021 Assembly election,” Chennithala said on Monday.

Satheesan, too, was retrained in his response to the NSS leader’s allegations. Community organisations are free to criticise political leaders, be it of the ruling front or the opposition, he told reporters in the media room of the Legislative Assembly.

“Everyone has the right to criticise the political leadership. Community outfits have the liberty to criticise leaders. We will oppose both majority and minority fundamentalism. But I do not want to court a controversy,” Satheesan said.

The situation is a far cry from when both Chennithala and his successor Satheesan were the NSS’ blue-eyed boys. This changed when Chennithala was home minister in the Oommen Chandy government and Satheesan emerged as opposition leader. The reversal in relations did not go down well with Sukumaran Nair. The NSS chief resorted to targeting the duo whenever possible, much to their displeasure. But they were careful not to aggravate the situation. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has also been at the receiving end of NSS ire. Nair had claimed that it was due to his intervention that Chennithala was named home minister. This was followed by a phase when Chennithala cold-shouldered the outfit’s leadership.

Sukumaran Nair had recently pounced on Satheesan, in his very constituency of Paravoor, when inaugurating a community programme. The former claimed that Satheesan had confided in him at the NSS headquarters in Perunna before the last Assembly election. But two days later, on his return from a visit to Sharjah, Satheesan said he harboured no ill-will towards the NSS. He added that the UDF does not seek communal votes and that he had never disowned the NSS leadership. He added that political leaders lie down when community leaders ask them to sit. In his TNIE interview, Nair tore into Satheesan saying he will never pardon the latter for his statement.

