Pinarayi cautions church leaders against Sangh Parivar’s intentions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cautioning the Christian church heads against the intentions of the Sangh Parivar in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that RSS has denied the freedom of worship to minorities in several states.

Sangh Parivar is wooing the Christian minority in Kerala as the RSS cannot show its true colour in the state, the CM said while inaugurating the public meeting organized as part of the culmination of the national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He added that if the RSS show their true colour in the state, it will be dealt with strictly.

“The RSS’s attempt to pursue some people in Kerala is not with good intention. RSS sees the minority people as internal enemies. Sangh Parivar has the same face within and out of the state,” Pinarayi said.

CM pointed out that several churches had been attacked in many states including Karnataka. They were forced to flee from Chhattisgarh on Christmas Eve and the Sangh Parivar had declared that they will be chased out,” he said. He said that the ‘victim shaming’ culture of blaming women even when there is violence against them exists in the country.

At the meeting held in Putharikandam ground Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, newly elected national president P K Sreemathi and general secretary Mariam Dhawale also spoke.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cautioning the Christian church heads against the intentions of the Sangh Parivar in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that RSS has denied the freedom of worship to minorities in several states. Sangh Parivar is wooing the Christian minority in Kerala as the RSS cannot show its true colour in the state, the CM said while inaugurating the public meeting organized as part of the culmination of the national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He added that if the RSS show their true colour in the state, it will be dealt with strictly. “The RSS’s attempt to pursue some people in Kerala is not with good intention. RSS sees the minority people as internal enemies. Sangh Parivar has the same face within and out of the state,” Pinarayi said. CM pointed out that several churches had been attacked in many states including Karnataka. They were forced to flee from Chhattisgarh on Christmas Eve and the Sangh Parivar had declared that they will be chased out,” he said. He said that the ‘victim shaming’ culture of blaming women even when there is violence against them exists in the country. At the meeting held in Putharikandam ground Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, newly elected national president P K Sreemathi and general secretary Mariam Dhawale also spoke.