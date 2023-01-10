Home States Kerala

Pinarayi cautions church leaders against Sangh Parivar’s intentions

Sangh Parivar is wooing the Christian minority in Kerala as the RSS cannot show its true colour in the state, the CM said.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan having a chat with senior CPM leader and newly-elected president of AIDWA P K Sreemathy, AIDWA general secretary Mariam Dhawale is also seen.(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Pinarayi Vijayan having a chat with senior CPM leader and newly-elected president of AIDWA P K Sreemathy, AIDWA general secretary Mariam Dhawale is also seen.(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cautioning the Christian church heads against the intentions of the Sangh Parivar in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that RSS has denied the freedom of worship to minorities in several states.

Sangh Parivar is wooing the Christian minority in Kerala as the RSS cannot show its true colour in the state, the CM said while inaugurating the public meeting organized as part of the culmination of the national conference of  the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He added that if the RSS show their true colour in the state, it will be dealt with strictly.

“The RSS’s attempt to pursue some people in Kerala is not with good intention. RSS sees the minority people as internal enemies. Sangh Parivar has the same face within and out of the state,” Pinarayi said.
CM pointed out that several churches had been attacked in many states including Karnataka. They were forced to flee from Chhattisgarh on Christmas Eve and the Sangh Parivar had declared that they will be chased out,” he said. He said that the ‘victim shaming’ culture of blaming women even when there is violence against them exists in the country.

At the meeting held in Putharikandam ground Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, newly elected national president P K Sreemathi and general secretary Mariam Dhawale also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIDWA Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp