Home States Kerala

Stray-dog menace forces homestay owner in Fort Kochi to shut business

Though the owner Jude Shabu T A knocked on the doors of authorities concerned seeking help, there was no response.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dog

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jude Shabu T A, 56, returned to Fort Kochi in 2017 after spending 22 years in the Gulf with the dream to do a business in the booming tourism sector in Kerala. However, four years later, Jude feels dejected and is looking to wind up his homestay facility at his residence at JD Street at Amaravathy division of Fort Kochi.

Shockingly, it is not the dearth of tourists that forces him to close down the business but the stray dogs roaming in front of his house. Though he had knocked on the doors of authorities concerned seeking help, there was no response.

“Like other NRIs, I returned with high hopes. But I feel disappointed as none is taking my issue seriously. When authorities rehabilitate wild animals like tiger and elephant, no step is being taken against stray dogs that are even posing a threat to people’s lives here,” he said.

Jude had invested several lakhs for starting the business. “There are five or six stray dogs on our street which create trouble. The guests coming to our homestay are afraid to go out. A woman from Germany booked our room for six months. But she vacated within a few days due to fear of dogs. Similarly, an NRI from Dubai came to live with us for several months. We had to escort him back every time he went outside. Later, he decided to move out. Luckily no one was bitten yet,” he said.

Jude said he had approached the health officer of the Kochi corporation on four occasions. “The corporation officials say there is no solution to the stray dog menace. They cite the cases registered against the people who killed stray dogs. But I never wanted the strays killed. I only want them to be shifted,” he said. Jude had also sent several emails to Tourism Minister After P A Mohamed Riyas seeking his intervention to address the issue. “There was no response to the letters sent to the minister’s email address given on the government website,” he said.

Priya P A, councillor of Amaravathy division of the corporation, said Jude’s case is genuine, but authorities are helpless. She blamed the ineffectiveness of the Animal birth control (ABC) programme for the stray dog menace. “Myself and my family are also victims of stray menace. Under the ABC programme, the dog picked for sterilisation have to be dropped back at the same place after five days. So, the dogs continue to remain on the streets. The stray dogs from JD street were taken for sterilisation on four occasions. Recently, a dog gave birth to six puppies. Unfortunately, the corporation has no rehabilitation programme for stray dogs,” he said.

Priya said the residents near Jude’s homestay are feeding the strays dogs. “We issued notice to those residents to take licences and keep the dogs at their houses. But they don’t want to do that. One of the dogs which attack people at JD street belonged to a resident. Though the police warned the resident to keep the dog inside their house compound, he is still letting the dog roam freely,” Priya said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp