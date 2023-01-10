Home States Kerala

Tharoor ‘interested’ in 2026 Kerala assembly polls

Tharoor was visiting the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at its headquarters in Devalokam in Kottayam, the Metropolitan advised Tharoor to be active in state politics.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM : Apparently buoyed by the support from religious and community leaders, Shashi Tharoor on Monday indicated that he is interested in contesting the next assembly election.

“When people advise me to be active in the state, how can I say I’m not interested? I am interested. Let’s see,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP told reporters when asked whether he will fight the state election. He was talking to reporters after visiting Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at its headquarters in Devalokam in Kottayam.  The metropolitan advised Tharoor to be active in state politics.

When asked about his chances of becoming the UDF’s  chief ministerial candidate, Tharoor said, “you all want me to make a big announcement. The next assembly election is only in 2026. Now we have a CM and a government with a clear majority. There is no point in discussing a new CM at this point of time.”

DON’T WANT TO RESPOND TO ‘THARAVADI NAIR’ REMARK
Shashi Tharoor said he doesn’t want to respond to NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s “tharavadi Nair” remark about him. “You better ask people who made the statement. Caste, religion are personal matters. What is important is one’s efficiency. There is no caste in my mind or in my work,” he said. Nair had termed Tharoor as a tharavadi Nair in an interview as part of TNIE’s Express Dialogues series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2026 Kerala assembly polls Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp