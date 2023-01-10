Tharoor ‘interested’ in 2026 Kerala assembly polls

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM : Apparently buoyed by the support from religious and community leaders, Shashi Tharoor on Monday indicated that he is interested in contesting the next assembly election.

“When people advise me to be active in the state, how can I say I’m not interested? I am interested. Let’s see,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP told reporters when asked whether he will fight the state election. He was talking to reporters after visiting Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at its headquarters in Devalokam in Kottayam. The metropolitan advised Tharoor to be active in state politics.

When asked about his chances of becoming the UDF’s chief ministerial candidate, Tharoor said, “you all want me to make a big announcement. The next assembly election is only in 2026. Now we have a CM and a government with a clear majority. There is no point in discussing a new CM at this point of time.”

DON’T WANT TO RESPOND TO ‘THARAVADI NAIR’ REMARK

Shashi Tharoor said he doesn’t want to respond to NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s “tharavadi Nair” remark about him. “You better ask people who made the statement. Caste, religion are personal matters. What is important is one’s efficiency. There is no caste in my mind or in my work,” he said. Nair had termed Tharoor as a tharavadi Nair in an interview as part of TNIE’s Express Dialogues series.

