Action against CPM members for tobacco products smuggling

The party will also conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged involvement of municipal councillor and CPM Alappuzha area committee member Shanavas in the smuggling.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Embarrassed by the involvement of party members in the smuggling of tobacco products, the CPM district secretariat meeting held on Tuesday suspended A Shanavas, municipal councillor and CPM Alappuzha area committee member from party membership, while dismissing the prime accused Ijas Iqbal, CPM Seaview ward committee member, from the party.

The party will also conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged involvement of Shanavas in the smuggling. Karunagapally police arrested Ijaz on Monday with banned tobacco products from two lorries meant to transport onions from Tamil Nadu. Around 1,27,410 packets of banned tobacco products were hidden between sacks of onion. One of the lorry caught transporting the illegal tobacco products belong to Shanavas, while he claims that he rented it to P S Jayan, of Udumbanchola, Kattappana.

CPM reports that Shanavas should have been careful in renting out his vehicle and that he has not informed the party about buying it. Congress released the photo of the prime accused (Ijaz) in the case attending the birthday celebration of Shanavas held in Alappuzha on January 5. KPCC general secretary A A Shukkoor asked the police to probe the illegal nexus in the smuggling. “The CPM-DYFI activists are leading mafia works across the state with the state government’s sponsorship,” Shukkoor said.

