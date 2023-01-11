After gang-rape accused Kerala police inspector, 10 more tainted cops in dept’s crosshairs

Shan A S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P R Sunu was just the first. Around 10 more tainted police officers are on the radar as the department is contemplating their summary removal from service for being “behaviourally unfit” to stay in uniform.

Police personnel against whom five or more disciplinary actions were taken in the past 10 years or those involved in criminal cases of grave nature figure in the list. Highly-placed sources said the officers include sub-inspectors, inspectors and deputy superintendents arraigned in grave crimes, including rape and sexual abuse of minors.

The Police Headquarters had set up a control room last October to collect the details of the officers involved in criminal cases.

The database was updated each month. From it, 300 officers, including those arraigned in trivial cases such as speeding and family disputes, were shortlisted initially. “A condensed list of 50 officers was prepared from the first list. From them, 10 officers involved in grave crimes and against whom several departmental actions initiated, were selected. Their service records are being examined to check whether they can be removed under Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act,” said a source with the Police HQ.

It was under this section that state police chief Anil Kant had dismissed Sunu, who is accused in a rape case and had faced departmental action on 15 instances, besides being suspended three times.

Call on other 40 cops in list later

As for the remaining 40 officers in the condensed list, the police department will take a call later. Sources said the list has both working and retired officers. In the case of retired officers, the department might propose a reduction in their pension amount. Meanwhile, the police department may retain the control room permanently to swiftly collate details of tainted officers so that disciplinary action against them can be taken against them at the earliest.

SEC 86 OF POLICE ACT

As per Section 86(1)(c) of the Kerala Police Act, a police officer who is ‘behaviourally unfit’ to carry out duties of the police shall not have the right to continue in employment and...may be dismissed/removed/compulsorily retired from service after giving a reasonable opportunity to prove otherwise as per Section 86(3) of the Act.

