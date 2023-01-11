Amendment of Land Assignment Act a boon for Idukki residents

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of the state government to amend the Land Assignment Act, 1960, has come as a big relief to the residents of Idukki. The Revenue department had issued an order on August 22, 2019, declaring commercial constructions on land assigned for agricultural purpose as illegal, which had triggered an outrage. The order was issued based on the direction of the HC on a case filed by an NGO seeking to curb illegal constructions in the high ranges of Idukki.

The order had classified land that was used for commercial purpose violating the conditions of the title deed, as encroachment. It said that the Patta land on which commercial constructions were made violating restrictions will be attached by the government. As farmers unions and political parties launched an agitation, the government promised that it would bring an amendment to the Act.

“We welcome the decision of the government to amend the Land Assignment Act. The farmers in Idukki have been facing harassment in the name of the Gadgil panel report and the ban on construction activities. The government should issue an order bringing clarity on the issue, so that the farmers can live in peace,” said High Range Protection Council general convener Fr Sebastian Kochupurackal.

However, Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) chairman said that the amendment should provide equal status to the title deeds issued under the Land Assignment Rules of 1964 and the special rules issued in 1993.

“Around 90% of the title deeds issued in Idukki district are under the Land Assignment Act of 1964. The order issued in 2019 allows commercial constructions in land holdings with title deeds issued under special rules of 1993, while the same is denied to the title deeds of 1964. Majority of the constructions in Idukki have come up between 1964 and 2016. Imposing exorbitant fees for regularisation of these buildings is injustice,” he said.

KC(M) WELCOMES GOVT DECISION TO AMEND ACT



THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (M) has welcomed the decision of the LDF government to amend the Land Assignment Act. Party chairman Jose K Mani said this was one of the main demands the party raised after it became a part of the LDF. “The chief minister had given us assurance in this regard,” Jose said in a press release. “The KC(M) had also raised this issue in the assembly. With the amendment, the owner will get the ownership rights of the buildings constructed on their ‘pattaya’ land,” he said.

KOCHI: The decision of the state government to amend the Land Assignment Act, 1960, has come as a big relief to the residents of Idukki. The Revenue department had issued an order on August 22, 2019, declaring commercial constructions on land assigned for agricultural purpose as illegal, which had triggered an outrage. The order was issued based on the direction of the HC on a case filed by an NGO seeking to curb illegal constructions in the high ranges of Idukki. The order had classified land that was used for commercial purpose violating the conditions of the title deed, as encroachment. It said that the Patta land on which commercial constructions were made violating restrictions will be attached by the government. As farmers unions and political parties launched an agitation, the government promised that it would bring an amendment to the Act. “We welcome the decision of the government to amend the Land Assignment Act. The farmers in Idukki have been facing harassment in the name of the Gadgil panel report and the ban on construction activities. The government should issue an order bringing clarity on the issue, so that the farmers can live in peace,” said High Range Protection Council general convener Fr Sebastian Kochupurackal. However, Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) chairman said that the amendment should provide equal status to the title deeds issued under the Land Assignment Rules of 1964 and the special rules issued in 1993. “Around 90% of the title deeds issued in Idukki district are under the Land Assignment Act of 1964. The order issued in 2019 allows commercial constructions in land holdings with title deeds issued under special rules of 1993, while the same is denied to the title deeds of 1964. Majority of the constructions in Idukki have come up between 1964 and 2016. Imposing exorbitant fees for regularisation of these buildings is injustice,” he said. KC(M) WELCOMES GOVT DECISION TO AMEND ACT THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (M) has welcomed the decision of the LDF government to amend the Land Assignment Act. Party chairman Jose K Mani said this was one of the main demands the party raised after it became a part of the LDF. “The chief minister had given us assurance in this regard,” Jose said in a press release. “The KC(M) had also raised this issue in the assembly. With the amendment, the owner will get the ownership rights of the buildings constructed on their ‘pattaya’ land,” he said.