Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan comes down on sports minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has hardened its stand against Sports Minister V Abdurahiman for his controversial comment that starving people need not watch cricket match. Opposition leader V D Satheesan has reiterated his strong displeasure at the comment. However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has defended the sports minister.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Secretariat after the UDF’s satyagraha, Satheesan said that it is shameful that the chief minister is protecting Abdurahiman.

He recalled that the sports minister had said that starving people need not come to watch the match. Taking a dig at the CPM state secretary, Satheesan demanded to know what sort of Communist leaders they are.

“The CPM is not with the common people, but it is with the rich.

It is this change that would wreck the prospects of the CPM in Kerala. E P Jayarajan’s resort in Kannur is a testimony to the previous LDF government’s corruption practices,” said Satheesan.

