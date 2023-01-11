Peruvanam removed from lead role of Elanjithara melam

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: After leading Elanjithara melam of Thrissur Pooram for the past 24 years, acclaimed percussion artist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar has been removed by the Paramekkavu Devaswom on Tuesday. Kizhakoot Aniyan Marar will lead the prestigious event in his place.

Elanjithara Melam is considered as the largest percussion ensemble in Asia. It is the most exciting moment of Thrissur Pooram as far as percussion fans are concerned. About 250 percussion artists take part in the ensemble which takes place under the canopy of the Elanji tree at Sree Vadakkumnathan temple. Peruvanam has been performing for Elanjithara Melam for the past 45 years and had donned the role of lead percussionist for 24 years.

The devaswom meeting held on Tuesday decided to appoint Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar as the lead percussionist. According to G Rajesh, Paramekkavu devaswom secretary, “Kizhakkoot has been leading percussion ensemble for Paramekkavu for the local ceremonies for many years. He is 77 years old and had expressed his wish to lead Elanjithara Melam once.

Thus the devaswom decided to give him an opportunity.” Responding to questions on the rift between Peruvanam and the devaswom committee, Rajesh added that it was not the reason for removing Peruvanam. When asked whether Peruvanam would be reinstated as the lead percussionist in the Elanjithara Melam in future, he responded that a suitable decision would be taken by the devaswom committee as and when needed.

It was alleged that Peruvanam tried to position his son in the front row of the ensemble during the Vela fest of Paramekkavu which concluded on January 7. As committee members found it inappropriate to put Peruvanam’s son in the front row ignoring seniority, it led to a dispute between the maestro and committee members. From 1961, Kizhakkoot had performed in Elanjithara Melam until Peruvanam took the lead in 1999. This year, Thrissur Pooram will be held on April 30, 2023. Despite repeated attempts, Peruvanam was unavailable for comments.

