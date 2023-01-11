Tanker carrying 15,300 litres of milk mixed with 'hydrogen peroxide' caught at Kerala check post

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The dairy development department seized a tanker carrying 15,300 litres of adulterated milk at the Kollam Aryanakavu border checkpoint on Wednesday. According to the official, the seized milk contained hydrogen peroxide.

The milk was brought from Vadiyur village in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu and was on its way to Pandalam in Pathanamthitta. The Food Safety Department in Punalur has taken the milk tanker into custody.

The food safety department has sent a sample of the milk to the lab in Thiruvananthapuram to test the percentage of hydrogen peroxide in the milk. "We accept the result will be announced today. Based on the result, we proceed with legal action. In the coming days, more inspections and checks will be conducted in the district," said Sujith, nodal officer, Food Safety Department, Kollam.

KOLLAM: The dairy development department seized a tanker carrying 15,300 litres of adulterated milk at the Kollam Aryanakavu border checkpoint on Wednesday. According to the official, the seized milk contained hydrogen peroxide. The milk was brought from Vadiyur village in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu and was on its way to Pandalam in Pathanamthitta. The Food Safety Department in Punalur has taken the milk tanker into custody. The food safety department has sent a sample of the milk to the lab in Thiruvananthapuram to test the percentage of hydrogen peroxide in the milk. "We accept the result will be announced today. Based on the result, we proceed with legal action. In the coming days, more inspections and checks will be conducted in the district," said Sujith, nodal officer, Food Safety Department, Kollam.