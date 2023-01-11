Home States Kerala

Tanker carrying 15,300 litres of milk mixed with 'hydrogen peroxide' caught at Kerala check post

The milk was brought from Vadiyur village in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu and was on its way to Pandalam in Pathanamthitta.

Published: 11th January 2023 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

The seized tanker carrying adulterated milk.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The dairy development department seized a tanker carrying 15,300 litres of adulterated milk at the Kollam Aryanakavu border checkpoint on Wednesday. According to the official, the seized milk contained hydrogen peroxide.

The milk was brought from Vadiyur village in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu and was on its way to Pandalam in Pathanamthitta. The Food Safety Department in Punalur has taken the milk tanker into custody.

The food safety department has sent a sample of the milk to the lab in Thiruvananthapuram to test the percentage of hydrogen peroxide in the milk. "We accept the result will be announced today. Based on the result, we proceed with legal action. In the coming days, more inspections and checks will be conducted in the district," said Sujith, nodal officer, Food Safety Department, Kollam.

TAGS
Kerala check post hydrogen peroxide adulterated milk
