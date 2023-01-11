Home States Kerala

Top traders’ body wants Kerala govt to refund the losses incurred by ban on non-woven bags

A large number of production units of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above were forced to shut down after the ban.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samity (KVVES), the flagship association of traders in the state with 10 lakh members, has welcomed the High Court order setting aside the ban on production and sale of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above in the state, and demanded the government to refund the losses incurred by the manufactures and shops in the last two years.

“The government is run by those who do not even know what its powers are. After the Kerala government issued the order in December 2019, our members incurred heavy losses due to fines imposed by civic bodies across state. We want the government to refund the money,” said Raju Apsara, president, KVVES.

As part of enforcing the ban, state government officials had also seized huge quantities of non-woven bags from its members, he said. “Following the HC order, we want the state government to pay the value of non-woven bags to shop owners,” he said.

Also, a large number of production units of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above were forced to shut down after the ban.

“Many entrepreneurs had taken huge loans to set up  production units. They are in distress due to the ban. Government should come forward and help them,” he said, adding that the entire issue comes under the jurisdiction of the Central government while the Kerala government exceeded its powers to impose the ban. KVVES pointed out that non-woven bags are manufactured using food-grade granules.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp