Top traders’ body wants Kerala govt to refund the losses incurred by ban on non-woven bags

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samity (KVVES), the flagship association of traders in the state with 10 lakh members, has welcomed the High Court order setting aside the ban on production and sale of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above in the state, and demanded the government to refund the losses incurred by the manufactures and shops in the last two years.

“The government is run by those who do not even know what its powers are. After the Kerala government issued the order in December 2019, our members incurred heavy losses due to fines imposed by civic bodies across state. We want the government to refund the money,” said Raju Apsara, president, KVVES.

As part of enforcing the ban, state government officials had also seized huge quantities of non-woven bags from its members, he said. “Following the HC order, we want the state government to pay the value of non-woven bags to shop owners,” he said.

Also, a large number of production units of non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above were forced to shut down after the ban.

“Many entrepreneurs had taken huge loans to set up production units. They are in distress due to the ban. Government should come forward and help them,” he said, adding that the entire issue comes under the jurisdiction of the Central government while the Kerala government exceeded its powers to impose the ban. KVVES pointed out that non-woven bags are manufactured using food-grade granules.

