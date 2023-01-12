Kerala cabinet nod to free 33 prisoners as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government is set to release 33 prisoners from various jails in the state. The cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend the governor in this regard. The decision was taken as part of the Azadi ka mahotsav. The government had earlier submitted a list of 34 prisoners to be set free.

The cabinet also decided to convert the Responsible Tourism Mission into a society. It okayed the draft memorandum of association and rules and regulations to form the society. The tourism minister will be the chairman while the tourism secretary will be vice chairman. Mission coordinator will be the CEO of the society.

Projects under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative were also sanctioned on Wednesday. An underground sewerage chain will be built in the Kochi corporation’s 54th division. Cabinet has also okayed the functional outlay of Rs 49.02 crore submitted by the Health and Family welfare department under the Resilient Kerala performance orientation project.

Job for Soumya

Soumya, daughter of martyred Lance Naik Simon J who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with the terrorist on April 16, 2000, will get a government job.

Compensation pin net owners for loss of income

The government also decided to sanction Rs 1.30 crore as compensation to the owners of the pin net at the estuary in Neendakara in Ashtamudi backwater. A total of 38 owners will receive the compensation.

Reappointment

Government has reappointed S Anildas as Kerala State Warehousing Corporation Managing Director.

CM AND GOVERNOR AT REPUBLIC DAY

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will participate at the Republic Day celebrations with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thiruvananthapuram on January 26. Khan will hoist the national flag. Minister V Sivankutty will be present. Though the government press note was silent about the CM’s participation, the CMO has confirmed his presence at the function as chief guest. The move is said to be part of the new truce between the government and the governor. Ministers who will receive greetings in various districts are: K N Balagopal (Kollam), Veena George (Pathanamthitta), Saji Cheriyan (Alappuzha), J Chinchu Rani (Kottayam), Roshy Augustine (Idukki), P Rajeeve (Ernakulam), K Rajan (Thrissur), M B Rajesh (Palakkad), K Krishnan Kutty (Malappuram) R Bindu (Wayanad), K Radhakrishnan (Kannur) and Ahammad Devar Kovil (Kasaragod).

