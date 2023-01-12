Praveen Rana nabbed from temple in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur city police on Wednesday took Praveen Rana into custody from Coimbatore in the cheating case. Sources said he will be brought to Thrissur and his arrest will be recorded on Thursday.

It is learnt that Rana was picked up from a temple in Coimbatore where he had taken shelter as a devotee.

As per the preliminary probe, Rana’s firm Safe and Strong Marketing Consultancy received investments from people in various districts promising high returns and swindled around Rs 100 crore. The first complaint was made by Honey, a Peechi native.

As financial issues began to affect his firm’s functioning, Praveen went into hiding. On Tuesday, the police arrested Satheesh, Rana’s close associate who worked as administrative head at his office in Thrissur. The documents regarding the firm’s transactions were recovered from a house at Palazhy near Puthukkad.

