Removal of Peruvanam as lead percussionist triggers outrage

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Paramekkavu Devaswom’s decision to remove eminent percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar as the lead performer (Pramani) of the Ilanjithara melam has triggered an outrage. Percussionist Mattannoor Shankarankutty Marar said the humiliation meted out to a great artist like Peruvanam is regrettable. “He has been leading the Ilanjithara melam ensemble for 24 years and the temple management should have given him an opportunity to complete 25 years. If they have to remove him they should have organised a meeting and given him a grand send off,”he added.

“Devaswom should have given him an opportunity for a honourable exit. Instead he was humiliated and had to leave the temple in tears at the annual Vela festival of Paramekkavu temple. There is no doubt that Kizhakkoottu Aniyan Marar is a great percussionist. It is not fair to humiliate a great artist to provide an opportunity for another artist,”said Aneesh, a former joint convener of Paramekavu Melam sub committee. When contacted, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar said that he accepts the Devaswom’s decision with humility. “Paramekkavu Devaswom has given me the opportunity to lead the Ilanjithara Melam for 24 years which is a great honour. It is the temple and Thrissur Pooram that made me what I am. What happened during the Vela was a miscommunication,” he told TNIE.

Sources said Paramekkavu Devaswom president M Balagopal and secretary G Rajesh had behaved rudely with Peruvanam during the Vela. “The practice is that all percussionists who participate in the Ilanjithara melam will be provided opportunity to participate in the Vela and Peruvanam’s son Karthik had participated in it.Meanwhile two percussionists couldn’t make it and the Devaswom had informed Peruvanam about replacement,” said a person who was present on the occasion.

“When the melam started, Peruvanam’s son joined the team. Meanwhile, Devaswom secretary Rajesh approached Peruvanam and told him to remove his son. Peruvanam was surprised and asked his son to move back. A few minutes later, Rajesh returned and talked to him rudely. He stopped drumming, kept the Chenda down and talked to the committee members. He was shaken but returned and completed the melam,”said a melam lover. After completing the melam Peruvanam and his son returned without accepting the remuneration. Responding to the allegations Rajesh said the Devaswom took the decision to give an opportunity to Kizhakkoottu Aniyan Marar who is more senior than Peruvanam.

“There is no discord with Peruvanam. He has been part of the Ilanjithara Melam for 44 years and has led the ensemble for 24 years. Aniyan Marar is 78 years old and we decided to give him the much deserved honour. The proposal was under the consideration of the Devaswom for the past few years. We can’t deny opportunity to an artist to help another person set a record,” he said.

Kuttan Marar Happy for Aniyan Marar



Thrissur: Peruvanam Kuttan Marar on Wednesday said that he was only happy for Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar and the Paramekkavu devaswom’s decision of offering him the lead role in Elanjithara Melam was appropriate. He added that he shares a close bond with Kizhakkoot and wished him best to perform in the upcoming Elanjithara Melam for Thrissur pooram this year.

