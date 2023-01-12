Home States Kerala

Syndicate forms sub-panel to clip KTU V-C’s wings

Vice-chancellor-in charge Ciza Thomas was handpicked by the Governor to replace M S Rajasree, who stepped down from the V-C post following a Supreme Court order.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (formerly Kerala Technological University) (Photo | ktu.edu.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent move to curtail the functioning of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) vice-chancellor-in charge Ciza Thomas, the pro-LDF syndicate of the varsity has constituted a four member sub-committee to oversee the day-to-day administration of the university. The syndicate which met on Wednesday nominated its members P K Biju, A Praveen, I Saju and G Sanjeev to the sub-committee.

The syndicate was of the view that unlike other universities, the powers of the vice-chancellor in day-to-day administration of  the university was “limited” and that the approval of the syndicate was needed in most of the administrative matters.

This warranted the constitution of the syndicate sub-committee, it said. The syndicate’s move is seen as a retaliation to Ciza Thomas seeking an explanation from registrar A Praveen for issuing a notification for appointment to temporary posts in the varsity. The notification was issued reportedly with the syndicate’s backing but without the V-C’s concurrence. The Governor had stayed the notification after it was brought to his notice.

Ciza was handpicked by the Governor to replace M S Rajasree, who stepped down from the V-C post following a Supreme Court order. Her appointment to the post had led to prolonged protests in the varsity led by LDF-backed employees’ unions.

The syndicate said it had examined the documents and concluded that the registrar’s notification was issued following the directions of the previous vice-chancellor.

The syndicate also decided to task the Centre for Management Development (CMD) to undertake a study on the workload of employees, including daily wage workers of the varsity. Based on the study report by CMD, fresh staff fixation will be carried out in the university and appointments will be made through government systems, including employment exchange.

Directive to V-C
The syndicate has directed the V-C to bring before its notice all official correspondence between her and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the chancellor

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ciza Thomas Abdul Kalam Technological University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp