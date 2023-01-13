Arrest aimed at scuttling cryogenic tech: Nambi Narayanan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday alleged that his arrest in the 1994 espionage case was aimed at derailing the development of the cryogenic engine that was crucial for India’s space programme. He made the submission in the High Court via his counsel C Unnikrishnan while opposing the anticipatory bail petitions of the police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials involved in the conspiracy behind the 1994 case.

His counsel also said to prove the conspiracy, custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary. The court adjourned the hearing to Friday.

“Registering of the FIR in the 1994 case was the result of a conspiracy because as per Section 13 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, a complaint from Isro or the Centre is required. Probe officers from the Kerala police and the IB conspired with some foreign power to torpedo the development of cryogenic technology. Hence, the accused should not be granted anticipatory bail.

Their custodial interrogation is vital to prove the conspiracy and to find out who fabricated the false case and who benefitted from it,” the counsel submitted in the court.

