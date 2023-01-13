Decision to quit not final, hints Pazhayidom

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hinting that he may reconsider his decision not to be part of the school arts fete, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri on Thursday said, “there is still time for it”. Pazhayidom was speaking to reporters along with Minister for Co-operation and Registration V N Vasavan who visited him at his residence at Kurichithanam near Uzhavoor on Thursday.

The minister’s visit was to extend support to Pazhayidom, who had announced his decision not to participate in the tendering for school kalolsavam in view of the controversies over the menu of the food served at the arts fest.

Vasavan said Pazhayidom is an upholder of humanitarian values, and the government is with him. “People saw his selfless service during the pandemic. Thirumeni (Pazhayidom) provided help in food distribution during the time of Covid, which people can’t forget. His mind is full of goodness. If he is pained, I declare solidarity with him,” said Vasavan.

He said the education minister has also shared a good opinion on Pazhayidom. “He has no grievances towards the government. He thinks in a good way and his announcement not to participate in the catering for the kalolsavam was due to mental distress. He will not turn his back on society,” Vasavan added.

KOTTAYAM: Hinting that he may reconsider his decision not to be part of the school arts fete, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri on Thursday said, “there is still time for it”. Pazhayidom was speaking to reporters along with Minister for Co-operation and Registration V N Vasavan who visited him at his residence at Kurichithanam near Uzhavoor on Thursday. The minister’s visit was to extend support to Pazhayidom, who had announced his decision not to participate in the tendering for school kalolsavam in view of the controversies over the menu of the food served at the arts fest. Vasavan said Pazhayidom is an upholder of humanitarian values, and the government is with him. “People saw his selfless service during the pandemic. Thirumeni (Pazhayidom) provided help in food distribution during the time of Covid, which people can’t forget. His mind is full of goodness. If he is pained, I declare solidarity with him,” said Vasavan. He said the education minister has also shared a good opinion on Pazhayidom. “He has no grievances towards the government. He thinks in a good way and his announcement not to participate in the catering for the kalolsavam was due to mental distress. He will not turn his back on society,” Vasavan added.