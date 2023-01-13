Home States Kerala

Decision to quit not final, hints Pazhayidom

Pazhayidom was speaking to reporters along with Minister for Co-operation and Registration V N Vasavan who visited him at his residence at Kurichithanam near Uzhavoor on Thursday.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Hinting that he may reconsider his decision not to be part of the school arts fete, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri on Thursday said, “there is still time for it”. Pazhayidom was speaking to reporters along with Minister for Co-operation and Registration V N Vasavan who visited him at his residence at Kurichithanam near Uzhavoor on Thursday.

The minister’s visit was to extend support to Pazhayidom, who had announced his decision not to participate in the tendering for school kalolsavam in view of the controversies over the menu of the food served at the arts fest.

Vasavan said Pazhayidom is an upholder of humanitarian values, and the government is with him. “People saw his selfless service during the pandemic. Thirumeni (Pazhayidom) provided help in food distribution during the time of Covid, which people can’t forget. His mind is full of goodness. If he is pained, I declare solidarity with him,” said Vasavan.

He said the education minister has also shared a good opinion on Pazhayidom. “He has no grievances towards the government. He thinks in a good way and his announcement not to participate in the catering for the kalolsavam was due to mental distress. He will not turn his back on society,” Vasavan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pazhayidom
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp