IUML won’t meddle in Congress' internal matters: P K Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML will not direct the Congress on who should be its CM candidate, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said on Thursday. “Even when K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy became CM candidates, IUML didn’t intervene in the Congress’ decision-making process,” Kunhalikutty said. He also said IUML was not giving priority to Shashi Tharoor’s programmes. “We see his programmes just like other Congress leaders’ events,” Kunhalikutty said.

