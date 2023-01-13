Home States Kerala

Laughing bell: Students at this school in Kerala crack up to cope with stress

The bell sounds every day after morning prayers, and the next minute is all about flailing arms and unrestrained laughter.

Published: 13th January 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Thalakkani GUP School during a ‘laughing bell’ session | Express

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: From daily classes to homework, examinations to the unvarying attention of teachers and parents: school students have a lot to deal with. The attendant pressures can take the joy of learning out from the lives of the youngsters. This realisation prompted the teachers and management of the Thalakkani GUP School, near Kottiyur, to ring in some changes.

Now once a day, when the “laughing bell” chimes, students and teachers break into guffaws. The transformation from the cackle therapy is to be seen to be believed, say authorities, as students have started smiling more, and they wait for the bell to sound to offload their tensions.

The bell sounds every day after morning prayers, and the next minute is all about flailing arms and unrestrained laughter. “When the idea came up for discussion at a staff meeting, some doubts were raised about its impact. Now, things have changed around here as everybody looks more relaxed and learning has become a smooth affair,” avers N Sara, headmistress.

Many students were finding it difficult to cope when school reopened after the Covid-induced restrictions. “A staff meeting was convened to discuss the problems faced by children and what can be done to help them adjust their minds and attitudes to the new realities,” said Sara.

‘Laughing bell’ 1st implemented last November

“It was during one of these discussions that the idea of the laughing bell came up. Though, there was some early hesitancy, it was decided to enforce the idea,” Sara said.

She said the idea was implemented in November 2022 and it was an instant hit. Both children and teachers have embraced the changes wholeheartedly. “Our students come from different backgrounds and circumstances. But, we have to make them comfortable at school so that they follow the lessons taught,” she said, explaining the logic behind the idea.

“I think this is the first time that a school has come with up such an idea,” she added. With laughing bell turning out to be all it’s cracked up to be, Sara believes that more schools could also look to have the last laugh.

‘WATER BELL’
It was not just about the bells and whistles! Around five years ago, St Joseph’s UP School at Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, came up with the “water bell”, to keep its students hydrated and healthy. The idea went on to be adopted by other schools in the state. It also made its way to other states, including Karnataka and Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp