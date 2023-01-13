Laughing bell: Students at this school in Kerala crack up to cope with stress

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: From daily classes to homework, examinations to the unvarying attention of teachers and parents: school students have a lot to deal with. The attendant pressures can take the joy of learning out from the lives of the youngsters. This realisation prompted the teachers and management of the Thalakkani GUP School, near Kottiyur, to ring in some changes.

Now once a day, when the “laughing bell” chimes, students and teachers break into guffaws. The transformation from the cackle therapy is to be seen to be believed, say authorities, as students have started smiling more, and they wait for the bell to sound to offload their tensions.

The bell sounds every day after morning prayers, and the next minute is all about flailing arms and unrestrained laughter. “When the idea came up for discussion at a staff meeting, some doubts were raised about its impact. Now, things have changed around here as everybody looks more relaxed and learning has become a smooth affair,” avers N Sara, headmistress.

Many students were finding it difficult to cope when school reopened after the Covid-induced restrictions. “A staff meeting was convened to discuss the problems faced by children and what can be done to help them adjust their minds and attitudes to the new realities,” said Sara.

‘Laughing bell’ 1st implemented last November

“It was during one of these discussions that the idea of the laughing bell came up. Though, there was some early hesitancy, it was decided to enforce the idea,” Sara said.

She said the idea was implemented in November 2022 and it was an instant hit. Both children and teachers have embraced the changes wholeheartedly. “Our students come from different backgrounds and circumstances. But, we have to make them comfortable at school so that they follow the lessons taught,” she said, explaining the logic behind the idea.

“I think this is the first time that a school has come with up such an idea,” she added. With laughing bell turning out to be all it’s cracked up to be, Sara believes that more schools could also look to have the last laugh.

‘WATER BELL’

It was not just about the bells and whistles! Around five years ago, St Joseph’s UP School at Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, came up with the “water bell”, to keep its students hydrated and healthy. The idea went on to be adopted by other schools in the state. It also made its way to other states, including Karnataka and Odisha.

