Party will decide on CM candidate, says Tharoor

The MP said during the meetings with the community leaders, they discussed matters related to the state’s future.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:21 AM

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In the wake of the Congress high command reprimanding him over making public his desire to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Shashi Tharoor has gone on the back foot, saying it is for the party and people to decide on the matter.

“It is not the right time to talk about it. People ask me about my chief minister candidature. At present, we have a chief minister who is ruling with a big majority. We should wait till 2026 to discuss that matter. The party and people will take such decisions.

However, we have to be ready for 2024 and 2026,” he told reporters in Malappuram, when asked about the assembly election. On the controversies related to his visits to various community leaders in the state, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, “It was not me, but the community leaders who took the initiative to see me.”

“I have never asked for their appointments. But, I will continue to see them. I visit not just community leaders. I also meet people at programmes of universities, medical associations, management associations and several other organisations,” he said. The MP said during the meetings with the community leaders, they discussed matters related to the state’s future.

