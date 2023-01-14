Home States Kerala

90 primary cooperative societies to move SC against merger of Malappuram DCB with Kerala Bank

The IUML leaders in the general body of the district bank believe that the amalgamation based on the amendments in the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act can be challenged in the top court.

Published: 14th January 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Bank

Kerala Bank

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM : After the single and division benches of the High Court refused to stay the merger of Malappuram District Cooperative Bank (Malappuram DCB) with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank), over 90 primary cooperative societies under the DCB decided to challenge the merger in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Manjeri MLA U A Latheef, who was the president of Malappuram DCB before the amalgamation, leads the legal fight. He had filed a plea against the merger before the single bench and then the division bench, but did not get a favourable ruling.

He said he will move the SC. “We will continue our fight till we get a  favourable order,” he told TNIE.
A lawyer associated with Latheef said there are chances of getting a favourable order from the SC. “The general body of DCB is not happy with the merger. We can prove that the amalgamation is not legally sustainable,” the lawyer said.

The IUML leaders in the general body of the district bank believe that the amalgamation based on the amendments in the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act can be challenged in  the top court.

They might also point out that RBI guidelines were not followed while merging the banks. With the registrar issuing an order of amalgamation on Thursday, all DCBs in the state stand merged with Kerala Bank. Earlier, all DCBs in the state, except Malappuram DCB, had passed resolutions in favour of the amalgamation with Kerala Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Bank Malappuram DCB
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp