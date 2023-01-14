Home States Kerala

‘Abandoned’ liquor was spiked, say police; 24-year-old man arrested

The police said Sudheesh had spiked the liquor with pesticide to do away with Keerithode native Manoj alias Manu, 28. However, Manoj’s uncle Kunjumon, of Adimali, happened to consume the liquor.

Published: 14th January 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Killed, Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Adimali police on Friday arrested a youth in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man following the consumption of liquor from a bottle abandoned on the roadside on Thursday. The arrested is Sudheesh Suresh, 24, of Apasarakunnu. The police said Sudheesh had spiked the liquor with pesticide to do away with Keerithode native Manoj alias Manu, 28. However, Manoj’s uncle Kunjumon, of Adimali, happened to consume the liquor along with Anilkumar, 38, of Puthanparambil. Kunjumon died at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Thursday, while Anilkumar and Manoj are undergoing treatment.

The police said Sudheesh, on January 8, had called up Manoj to inform that he found a liquor bottle lying abandoned near a culvert on Apsara Theatre road. His plans went up in smoke after Manoj came along with Kunjumon and Anilkumar to meet him. Kunjumon collapsed on the road, and the other two felt nauseous after consuming the pesticide-laced liquor.

Although they were rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Adimali, they were later shifted to the MCH in Kottayam after their condition worsened. In the investigation held under the leadership of inspector Cleetus K Joseph and Sub Inspectors K M Santosh and Judy T P, it was found that Sudheesh, owing to his personal enmity with Manoj, had punctured the cap of the 375ml liquor bottle to inject pesticide using a syringe.

Judy said Sudheesh and Manoj, who were into the drug business, had financial tension between them. “Personal vengeance forced Sudheesh to take the extreme step. However,  Kunjumon and Anilkumar accidentally fell victim to it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp