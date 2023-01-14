‘Abandoned’ liquor was spiked, say police; 24-year-old man arrested

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Adimali police on Friday arrested a youth in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man following the consumption of liquor from a bottle abandoned on the roadside on Thursday. The arrested is Sudheesh Suresh, 24, of Apasarakunnu. The police said Sudheesh had spiked the liquor with pesticide to do away with Keerithode native Manoj alias Manu, 28. However, Manoj’s uncle Kunjumon, of Adimali, happened to consume the liquor along with Anilkumar, 38, of Puthanparambil. Kunjumon died at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Thursday, while Anilkumar and Manoj are undergoing treatment.

The police said Sudheesh, on January 8, had called up Manoj to inform that he found a liquor bottle lying abandoned near a culvert on Apsara Theatre road. His plans went up in smoke after Manoj came along with Kunjumon and Anilkumar to meet him. Kunjumon collapsed on the road, and the other two felt nauseous after consuming the pesticide-laced liquor.

Although they were rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Adimali, they were later shifted to the MCH in Kottayam after their condition worsened. In the investigation held under the leadership of inspector Cleetus K Joseph and Sub Inspectors K M Santosh and Judy T P, it was found that Sudheesh, owing to his personal enmity with Manoj, had punctured the cap of the 375ml liquor bottle to inject pesticide using a syringe.

Judy said Sudheesh and Manoj, who were into the drug business, had financial tension between them. “Personal vengeance forced Sudheesh to take the extreme step. However, Kunjumon and Anilkumar accidentally fell victim to it,” he said.

