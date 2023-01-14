Home States Kerala

Congress leaders target Tharoor, again

Attack on the Thiruvananthapuram MP comes at a time when he is engaged in another tour of Malabar

Published: 14th January 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor with KNM leaders T P Abdulla Koya Madani and Hussein Madavoor in Kozhikode on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Congress national leadership admonishing Shashi Tharoor for hinting that he is interested in contesting the next assembly poll, the Thiruvananthapuram MP faced a fresh volley of attacks from senior Congress leaders who are apparently peeved at his attempts to play a larger role in state politics.

Incidentally, Tharoor came under attack at a time when he is engaged in another tour of Malabar seeking support from religious and community leaders. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, while supporting free discussions within the party, expressed strong reservations over such talks becoming headlines.

He said AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar, had made the same point clear earlier. Venugopal’s reminder that Anwar is also the member of the party’s disciplinary committee is seen as an indirect warning of possible action against the MP. 

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was more virulent in his attack on Tharoor.  In an indirect jibe at the MP, he said that instead of nursing chief ministerial ambitions, such leaders should work for the success of the Congress in the upcoming parliament election. He also added there was no need to speculate on what one’s post would be a few years later.

Chennitha’s remark is seen as a response to Tharoor’s statements on assuming the chief minister’s post.
Senior Congress leader and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan said it was for the Congress leadership to decide who should contest which election. Muraleedharan, who is among the few senior leaders who has firmly backed Tharoor, chose his words carefully. Instead of attacking the MP, Muraleedharan seconded Venugopal’s remarks that party affairs should be discussed only within the party.

