Home States Kerala

Conman Praveen Rana remanded; cops scanning his 11 firms

Praveen had gone into hiding after people who invested money in his firm approached police with complaints.

Published: 14th January 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Rana

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: K P Praveen aka Praveen Rana who duped investors to the tune of lakhs of rupees was remanded in judicial custody in connection with the cases registered against him in various police stations in the district. Praveen had gone into hiding after people who invested money in his firm approached police with complaints.

An official, who was part of the investigation team, said, “Praveen registered 11 companies in his name, which were used to draw investments from people. He changed his official name K P Praveen to Praveen Rana to build an image as a businessman having considerable clout.

He also managed to get PhD certificates from two fake universities by paying cash. Rs 10 lakh was spent on getting a PhD from a university in Kazakhstan and Rs 5 lakh was given for obtaining another PhD from an institute, Global University. He also tried a hand in politics by floating the Royal India People’s Party.”

Meanwhile responding to the media after the police recorded his arrest, Praveen said that he would return all the money he had taken from investors. “What I did was business,” he said. When asked why he went into hiding if it was not a fraud, Praveen said he had filed an anticipatory bail plea and was waiting for the court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveen Rana
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp