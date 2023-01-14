Home States Kerala

CPM Kerala state secretary M V Govindan: Party knew about EP family’s resort

CPM state leadership publicly acknowledged that EP’s family owns the Vaidekam resort at Morazha in Kannur.

M V Govindan, the newly appointed CPM secretary, takes chair to address the media for the first time after taking over his new responsibility. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time after the recent controversy over disproportionate wealth issue related to E P Jayarajan’s family erupted, the CPM state leadership publicly acknowledged that EP’s family owns the Vaidekam resort at Morazha in Kannur. CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters after the state secretariat meeting on Friday that he too knew that EP’s family had a resort at Morazha.

“It’s a fact. What is there to dispute? It has been there for 15 years,” he said. However, when asked whether EP had investment in the resort, Govindan said he won’t say anything about it. “I am not a person who tells all things publicly. I tell things where I have to,” he said.  

Meanwhile, CPM has decided to start a campaign march from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram from February 20 to March 18 as part of strengthening the organisational set up before the parliament election and to bring political discussions to the right track.

“The march is being organised to bring to people’s attention the BJP government’s communal divisive agenda and the LDF government’s alternative policy,” Govindan said.

The vehicle campaign march led by him will cover all assembly constituencies. C S Sujatha, K T Jaleel, M Swaraj, P K Biju and Jaick C Thomas will also take part.

Meanwhile, Govindan dismissed reports of factional issues in Alappuzha. However, he said that the party will not tolerate any wrong trends. “CPM will consider the issue in relation to the smuggling of tobacco products. The suspension of a local leader itself is a disciplinary action. Whether he is responsible for the act or not can only be ascertained only after a probe by the party,” he said.

