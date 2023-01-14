Home States Kerala

ISRO conspiracy case: Probe officer molested Maldivian, CBI tells Kerala HC

CBI submitted that Mariam was wrongfully confined from October 13 to October 20, 1994.

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI on Friday informed the High Court that first accused S Vijayan, then inspector of the special branch, Kerala Police, had allegedly molested Maldivian national Mariam Rasheeda. When the anticipatory bail plea of Vijayan and other police officers involved in the ISRO conspiracy case came up for hearing, S V Raju, Additional Solicitor General, said, “there were charges of molestation of Mariam Rasheeda against first accused S Vijayan on October 13, 1994, in a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.”

CBI submitted that Mariam was wrongfully confined from October 13 to October 20, 1994, by taking away her passport and tickets and preventing her from leaving the country. Vijayan did not allow her to leave the country without any authority. He also registered a case against her for overstaying in India.  

According to CBI, it’s also a false case. Vijayan had deliberately brought media personnel at the time of the arrest of Mariam Rasheeda by falsely projecting her as a spy.  Hence, Vijayan is actively involved in the conspiracy to falsely implicate Nambi Narayanan in the case.

As far as Siby Mathews is concerned, he was the head of the SIT and he directed the arrest of Sasikumaran, Nambi Narayanan, S K Sharma and  K Chandrasekharan, without any evidence.

Siby claimed that he made a recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI on November 30, 1994. Why did he arrest the scientists, asked the ASG. If he wanted to transfer the case, he should have waited and watched. Hence the arrest was mala fide. Besides, Siby allowed IB officials to interrogate and torture the accused, CBI submitted.

