Killer tiger tranquilised in Wayanad

The Rapid Response Team led by Dr Arun Zachariah rushed to the spot and captured the tiger after a four-hour struggle.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The residents of Mananthavadi heaved a sigh of relief as the tiger, that killed a farmer at Vellaramkunnu near Puthussery of Wayanad district was darted and captured by the Rapid Response Team of the forest department on Saturday afternoon. The big cat was spotted in a banana plantation around 7 am by the employees of a coffee plantation who informed the forest authorities.

The Rapid Response Team led by Dr Arun Zachariah rushed to the spot and captured the tiger after a four-hour struggle. The RRT shot two rounds of chemical immobilizer which hit the big cat.

With a huge crowd screaming around, they took refuge in a farmland and finally as the animal got sedated, the team shifted it into a cage and transported it to the Tiger Rehabilitation Centre at Kuppady in Sultan Bathery.

The tiger had killed Thomas, 50, of Vellaramkunnu in Puthussery, on Thursday. The victim suffered serious injuries on his legs and hands. He was rushed to Manathavadi Government hospital and later taken to Kozhikode medical college hospital. However, he suffered a heart attack on the way and died.

The incident spread panic among the residents of Manathavady village where the tiger was found, which is located 7 km away from the forest boundary. The angry local residents had blocked forest officers demanding to shoot and kill the tiger.

On Thursday, the tiger was spotted at Kuppadithara, which is located 20 km from Puthussery. The spotting of the tiger has caused concern.

“The tiger is a male and aged more than 10 years. It looks physically fit and we are analysing its health,” said south Wayanad DFO A Shajna on Friday.

