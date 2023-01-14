Mad rush for easy money makes Keralites a gullible lot

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For all their literacy and digital acumen, people of Kerala are also gullible. At least that is what recent incidents of Keralites falling easy prey to ponzi schemes show. Their mad rush for easy money made Keralites easy targets of new-age investment fraudsters like Ebin Varghese and Praveen Rana, who made them invest in shares and debt schemes after promising unbelievably high rates of returns.

Ebin, a 40-year-old former executive of a leading private insurance company in Kochi, and his wife Sreeranjini duped around 85 investors to the tune of over Rs 100 crore by encouraging people to invest in a stock market scheme offered by his firm Masters Group. The investors, comprising NRIs, doctors and even senior officers who retired from PSUs, received returns initially. Then the flow of money stopped.

Ebin confessed to spending the money on gambling and living an extravagant life. The investigators said the couple spent a whopping Rs 50 crore in casinos in Goa.

Meanwhile, Rana, the chairman and MD of Safe and Strong Marketing Consultancy in Thrissur, duped nearly Rs 150 crore from investors by offering interest rates as high as 48%. Though he escaped from his flat in Kaloor, Kochi, on January 6 minutes before the police arrived, Rana was arrested from Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Will the investors get their money back? In Ebin’s case, the police said the funds were pumped into other business, not into trading. “An investigation is required to ascertain how much of the money can be recovered,” said an officer.

Despite constant warnings by the government and news of such frauds being reported every day, many investors continue to approach unregistered brokers to manage their portfolios. Experts said most Ponzi schemes take advantage of people’s greed.

However, identifying frauds is easy, said Nikhil Gopalakrishnan, a financial advisor in Kochi. “ Anyone promising returns of more than 10% on deposits is a fraud. Even SBI offers only about 6% on fixed deposits,” he said, adding, “The craving to earn quick bucks does not yield wealth.” “Understanding your finances will help you in the long run,” he said.

Financial advisor M Ramachandran listed some safe investments steps. “People should invest in shares only via a SEBI-registered broker or a person authorised by him or her. They need a Demat and trading account in their name. Funds should be transferred in Sebi-registered brokers bank accounts only. Investments in debt products should be made after due analysis,” said Ramachandran, who is also the secretary of the Association of Independent Financial Advisors-Ernakulam chapter.

Last year, an Enforcement Directorate probe into the Rs 1,000-crore Popular Finance scam revealed that Thomas Daniel, the managing partner of Popular Finance, had diverted people’s deposits through hawala channels to Dubai and Australia on the pretext of financing imports. He also used their money to buy 50% shares worth Rs 1.7 crore in Dubai-based firm Carry Cart Trading LLC. The payment of Rs 1.7 crore was done through hawala channels.

KOCHI: For all their literacy and digital acumen, people of Kerala are also gullible. At least that is what recent incidents of Keralites falling easy prey to ponzi schemes show. Their mad rush for easy money made Keralites easy targets of new-age investment fraudsters like Ebin Varghese and Praveen Rana, who made them invest in shares and debt schemes after promising unbelievably high rates of returns. Ebin, a 40-year-old former executive of a leading private insurance company in Kochi, and his wife Sreeranjini duped around 85 investors to the tune of over Rs 100 crore by encouraging people to invest in a stock market scheme offered by his firm Masters Group. The investors, comprising NRIs, doctors and even senior officers who retired from PSUs, received returns initially. Then the flow of money stopped. Ebin confessed to spending the money on gambling and living an extravagant life. The investigators said the couple spent a whopping Rs 50 crore in casinos in Goa. Meanwhile, Rana, the chairman and MD of Safe and Strong Marketing Consultancy in Thrissur, duped nearly Rs 150 crore from investors by offering interest rates as high as 48%. Though he escaped from his flat in Kaloor, Kochi, on January 6 minutes before the police arrived, Rana was arrested from Coimbatore on Wednesday. Will the investors get their money back? In Ebin’s case, the police said the funds were pumped into other business, not into trading. “An investigation is required to ascertain how much of the money can be recovered,” said an officer. Despite constant warnings by the government and news of such frauds being reported every day, many investors continue to approach unregistered brokers to manage their portfolios. Experts said most Ponzi schemes take advantage of people’s greed. However, identifying frauds is easy, said Nikhil Gopalakrishnan, a financial advisor in Kochi. “ Anyone promising returns of more than 10% on deposits is a fraud. Even SBI offers only about 6% on fixed deposits,” he said, adding, “The craving to earn quick bucks does not yield wealth.” “Understanding your finances will help you in the long run,” he said. Financial advisor M Ramachandran listed some safe investments steps. “People should invest in shares only via a SEBI-registered broker or a person authorised by him or her. They need a Demat and trading account in their name. Funds should be transferred in Sebi-registered brokers bank accounts only. Investments in debt products should be made after due analysis,” said Ramachandran, who is also the secretary of the Association of Independent Financial Advisors-Ernakulam chapter. Last year, an Enforcement Directorate probe into the Rs 1,000-crore Popular Finance scam revealed that Thomas Daniel, the managing partner of Popular Finance, had diverted people’s deposits through hawala channels to Dubai and Australia on the pretext of financing imports. He also used their money to buy 50% shares worth Rs 1.7 crore in Dubai-based firm Carry Cart Trading LLC. The payment of Rs 1.7 crore was done through hawala channels.