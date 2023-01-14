Makaravilakku, Makarajyothi darshan today

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to celebrate Makaravilakku ceremony and Makarajyothi darshan on Saturday. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple surroundings, including Pandithavalam, North Nada, premises of Malikappuram temple and vacant space near Koprakalam by Friday afternoon for having darsan of the idol adorned with Thiruvabharanam, and viewing Makarajyothi on Saturday evening.

The devaswom authorities in coordination with the KSEB have made lighting arrangements at Pandithavalam and facilities for providing drinking water to the devotees. At Saramkuthi, Appachimedu and Pampa Hill Top, devotees are waiting in temporary sheds erected using wooden sticks and plastic sheets for viewing Makarajyothi.

REVENUE TOUCHES RECORD Rs 310 CRORE

Sabarimala: The total revenue at the Sabarimala temple during the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season until January 12 touched an all-time high of Rs 310 crore. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said the revenue includes Rs 231 crore recorded during the 41-day Mandala pooja season and Rs 78.85 crore during the first 13 days of the ongoing Makaravilakku festival. “Of the total revenue of Rs 310 crore, the income from the sale of aravana prasadam is Rs140 crore,” he said. He said measures have been taken to provide safety and security to the devotees arriving for Makaravilakku ceremony and Makarajyothi darshan.

SABARIMALA: Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to celebrate Makaravilakku ceremony and Makarajyothi darshan on Saturday. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple surroundings, including Pandithavalam, North Nada, premises of Malikappuram temple and vacant space near Koprakalam by Friday afternoon for having darsan of the idol adorned with Thiruvabharanam, and viewing Makarajyothi on Saturday evening. The devaswom authorities in coordination with the KSEB have made lighting arrangements at Pandithavalam and facilities for providing drinking water to the devotees. At Saramkuthi, Appachimedu and Pampa Hill Top, devotees are waiting in temporary sheds erected using wooden sticks and plastic sheets for viewing Makarajyothi. REVENUE TOUCHES RECORD Rs 310 CRORE Sabarimala: The total revenue at the Sabarimala temple during the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season until January 12 touched an all-time high of Rs 310 crore. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said the revenue includes Rs 231 crore recorded during the 41-day Mandala pooja season and Rs 78.85 crore during the first 13 days of the ongoing Makaravilakku festival. “Of the total revenue of Rs 310 crore, the income from the sale of aravana prasadam is Rs140 crore,” he said. He said measures have been taken to provide safety and security to the devotees arriving for Makaravilakku ceremony and Makarajyothi darshan.