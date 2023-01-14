Rs 10 lakh compensation for tiger attack victim’s family; son to get job

By Express News Service

SULTAN BATHERY : Family members of Wayanad native Thomas Pallipurath, who was mauled by a tiger on Thursday, agreed to take his body after the government promised adequate compensation and a temporary job to his son.

Wayanad District Collector A Geetha, who held talks with representatives of an action council comprising local residents, said the family will be provided Rs 10 lakh as compensation on Saturday. “We will recommend an additional compensation of Rs 40 lakh. Thomas’ son will be provided a temporary job. A recommendation will be made to give him permanent employment,” said Geetha. She said the tiger will be captured immediately.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Independent Farmers Association filed a complaint with the Thondarnadu police station demanding to book forest range officer Ramya Raghavan, DFO Martin Novel, Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh and Geetha for murder for their alleged failure in protecting the residents.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the government was bound by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the court. Hence, it could not issue the order to shoot the tiger, he said.

An officer said the wildlife warden has to write to the NTCA listing the reasons for shooting the tiger. “Karnataka shot dead three tigers after declaring them man-eaters. The tiger in Wayanad cannot be declared a man-eater as it attacked Thomas only. And though Thomas was injured, he died of cardiac arrest,” the officer said.

Wayanad South DFO A Shajna said the forest department has placed cages to trap the tiger and efforts are on to trace it. Meanwhile, farmers have opposed the proposal to release the tiger in the wild. However, an officer said a decision will be taken only after assessing the animal’s health.

