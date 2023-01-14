Home States Kerala

Rs 10 lakh compensation for tiger attack victim’s family; son to get job

The tiger in Wayanad cannot be declared a man-eater as it attacked Thomas only.

Published: 14th January 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Thomas Pallipurath

By Express News Service

SULTAN BATHERY : Family members of Wayanad native Thomas Pallipurath, who was mauled by a tiger on Thursday, agreed to take his body after the government promised adequate compensation and a temporary job to his son.

Wayanad District Collector A Geetha, who held talks with representatives of an action council comprising local residents, said the family will be provided Rs 10 lakh as compensation on Saturday. “We will recommend an additional compensation of Rs 40 lakh. Thomas’ son will be provided a temporary job. A recommendation will be made to give him permanent employment,” said Geetha. She said the tiger will be captured immediately.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Independent Farmers Association filed a complaint with the Thondarnadu police station demanding to book forest range officer Ramya Raghavan, DFO Martin Novel, Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh and Geetha for murder for their alleged failure in protecting the residents.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the government was bound by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the court. Hence, it could not issue the order to shoot the tiger, he said.

An officer said the wildlife warden has to write to the NTCA listing the reasons for shooting the tiger. “Karnataka shot dead three tigers after declaring them man-eaters. The tiger in Wayanad cannot be declared a man-eater as it attacked Thomas only. And though Thomas was injured, he died of cardiac arrest,” the officer said.

Wayanad South DFO A Shajna said the forest department has placed cages to trap the tiger and efforts are on to trace it. Meanwhile, farmers have opposed the proposal to release the tiger in the wild. However, an officer said a decision will be taken only after assessing the animal’s health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wayanad tiger attack
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp