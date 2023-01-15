Home States Kerala

As killer tiger is captured in Kerala, another goes on the prowl

According to officers, the rapid response team (RRT) had been on the case for the last two days.

KALPETTA: One tiger has made way for another in Wayanad. On Saturday, after a big cat that killed a farmer and spread panic in the Puthussery region of Mananthavady was captured, another emerged in the region. It killed a cow in Pilakkavu, under the south forest division, in the evening.

The domestic animal was attacked in a paddy field close to the forest. The latest incident was reported just hours after forest officers tranquilised a 10-year-old tiger, which had been spreading panic for the last three days, in Kuppadithara.   

According to officers, the rapid response team (RRT) had been on the case for the last two days.The tiger was spotted by employees of a banana plantation around 7am in Kuppadithara, which is about 15km from Puthussery. Following the intimation, the team rushed to the spot and started the tranquilisation process. Officers managed to immobilise the tiger after six rounds of shooting, during which two shots hit the animal’s leg, an officer said.

Though the tiger managed to flee to a nearby hilly area, it collapsed after the sedative took effect. Forest officials tracked it down and netted it, before moving it into a cage.  The tiger was later transferred to the wild animal protection centre in Kuppadi, near Sulthan Bathery, ther officer said.

All steps being taken to ensure residents’ safety: DFO

On Thursda y, the animal has ventured into a human settlement and killed Thomas of Vellaramkunnu. The 50-year-old was rushed to a nearby government hospital with serious injuries to his legs and hands. He was being moved to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital when he succumbed to his injuries. The incident had left locals panic-stricken as the tiger was spotted in an area over 10km from the nearest forest. Angry residents staged a protest and blocked forest officers, demanding that they kill the tiger.

Officers are also handling the latest incident, said Wayanad sout h DFO A Shajana. “Based on a tip-off from residents, the RRT has moved to a new spot and efforts are on to examine if the cow was attacked by a tiger or any other wild animal. All measures will be taken to address the issue,” she said, adding that the department is also taking steps to ensure the safety of residents. Forest Minister A K Saseendran appreciated the efforts of the RRT team and forest officers in capturing the killer tiger. He also thanked local residents for their support.

