Congress central leadership steps in to end rift between Kerala's warring leaders

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The love - hate relationship between state Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has not gone down well with the Congress central leadership which has forced K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organization), to intervene in the issue. Their squabble started over Sudhakaran rejecting Satheesan’s panel for appointment of subcommittee members in the district-level organisational revamp.

The initial camaraderie Sudhakaran and Satheesan shared when they assumed office as a team in 2021 is currently missing. Whenever Sudhakaran landed in a soup over his controversial comments, it was Satheesan who saved him from the wrath of the allies as well as that of party colleagues. The love - hate relationship between them has been going on for almost four to five months now. A senior Congress leader who is close to the duo told TNIE that the camaraderie hit rock bottom when the list given by Satheesan for inclusion in the subcommittee was rejected by Sudhakaran.

“State Congress chief alleged that certain leaders were squeezed into the subcommittee breaking all norms. This did not go down well with Satheesan which resulted in their relations turning sour,” said a senior Congress leader.

When the party leaders’ grievance reached Venugopal and his deputy in charge of the state Tariq Anwar, the former decided to have a word with the two leaders on Friday. It is learnt that Venugopal urged them to work together keeping aside their differences. Senior leader A K Antony too was aware of this. It should be recalled how Antony had addressed the party gathering at the state Congress executive on Thursday urging leaders to work unitedly with focus on Lok Sabha elections.

14 LEADERS FIND PLACE IN FINAL LIST

The state Congress executive committee which met on Thursday also saw 14 Congress leaders boycotting the post-lunch session against the party’s decision to avoid them from the subcommittees at the block and mandalam levels in 14 districts as part of the organisational revamp. Out of the 22 executive committee members, initially only 8 were included. The excluded leaders shot off a complaint letter to Venugopal and Tariq Anwar. Sensing further trouble within the party, Venugopal directed the state leadership to include the 14 leaders in the final list. On Saturday evening, state general secretary (org) T U Radhakrishnan came out with an updated circular much to the relief of the warring leaders.

