Home States Kerala

Congress central leadership steps in to end rift between Kerala's warring leaders

K C Venugopal urges Satheesan, Sudhakaran to work together keeping aside their differences

Published: 15th January 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The love - hate relationship between state Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has not gone down well with the Congress central leadership which has forced K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organization), to intervene in the issue. Their squabble started over Sudhakaran rejecting Satheesan’s panel for appointment of subcommittee members in the district-level organisational revamp.

The initial camaraderie Sudhakaran and Satheesan shared when they assumed office as a team in 2021 is currently missing. Whenever Sudhakaran landed in a soup over his controversial comments, it was Satheesan who saved him from the wrath of the allies as well as that of party colleagues. The love - hate relationship between them has been going on for almost four to five months now. A senior Congress leader who is close to the duo told TNIE that the camaraderie hit rock bottom when the list given by Satheesan for inclusion in the subcommittee was rejected by Sudhakaran.

“State Congress chief alleged that certain leaders were squeezed into the subcommittee breaking all norms. This did not go down well with Satheesan which resulted in their relations turning sour,” said a senior Congress leader.

When the party leaders’ grievance reached Venugopal and his deputy in charge of the state Tariq Anwar, the former decided to have a word with the two leaders on Friday. It is learnt that Venugopal urged them to work together keeping aside their differences. Senior leader A K Antony too was aware of this. It should be recalled how Antony had addressed the party gathering at the state Congress executive on Thursday urging leaders to work unitedly with focus on Lok Sabha elections.

14 LEADERS FIND PLACE IN FINAL LIST
The state Congress executive committee which met on Thursday also saw 14 Congress leaders boycotting the post-lunch session against the party’s decision to avoid them from the subcommittees at the block and mandalam levels in 14 districts as part of the organisational revamp. Out of the 22 executive committee members, initially only 8 were included. The excluded leaders shot off a complaint letter to Venugopal and Tariq Anwar. Sensing further trouble within the party, Venugopal directed the state leadership to include the 14 leaders in the final list. On Saturday evening, state general secretary (org) T U Radhakrishnan came out with an updated circular much to the relief of the warring leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp