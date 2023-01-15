By Express News Service

A filmmaker par excellence who has made his mark on world cinema with his influential works, Adoor Gopalakrishnan has completed 50 fruitful years in cinema. The auteur, however, is no stranger to controversies. He speaks to TNIE on the ongoing storm over caste discrimination at the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, his vision of good cinema and his perception of the new generation of film directors. Edited excerpts

Let us start with the current controversy at the K R Narayanan film institute. The entire student community is up in arms against institute director Shankar Mohan and they allege that you are the one behind him...

First of all, there is a factual error. Not all students are agitating at the institute. The 2019-batch students are the seniors and they are the ones who are agitating.

What about the allegations of caste discrimination?

I don’t understand it. Caste has no place in a film institute.

Students allege that reservation quota is being undermined in the institute by the director...

Shankar Mohan is a professional. Why should a professional like him turn against a section of students? It is a false charge. There was a sitting of the Scheduled Caste-Tribe Commission the other day. The commission verified the complaints and it was proven that they were not true. The chairman reportedly told the complainant that it was people like him who are causing shame to the community.

Another allegation is that a student in the reserved category was denied admission...

The professor in charge of editing and the subject expert decided not to give admission to those with marks below 60%. Accordingly, only four students qualified. Shankar then asked them to bring down the bar to 50% so that two more students could get admission. The authorities decided not to dilute the criterion further. The student who made the allegation had 42% mark. The LBS, under the government of Kerala, was the one which was supposed to direct Shankar on these legal matters. But in September it sent a letter saying that students from scheduled castes shall be given admission to make its records proper. But by then the admission process was over. So who is the culprit in this case?

If this is the case, then who is behind all these controversies?

Let me come to the point of how it developed into a controversy. From 2014, the security of the institute was handled by ex-servicemen. One of the security persons who was deputed at the main gate was very close to students. As an ex-Army man, he has his liquor quota and he used to lure students with it. After taking charge, Shankar inspected the whole campus and found 17 bags of empty liquor bottles on the men’s hostel premises. He asked the agency to change the security guard immediately and they did. But this man refused to leave. Shankar made it clear that he would call the police, and the other person had to budge. This security guard is behind all these controversies.

The cleaning staff had alleged that they faced casteist slurs from Shankar’s wife...

They allege that Shankar’s wife had asked the caste of the cleaning staff, and also told them to enter the house only after they took a bath. These are all lies. They also accused his wife of forcing the staff to clean the toilet by hand. This is Kerala and you think all these things can happen here? How could they accuse an innocent woman like this? I have told Shankar that his wife should file a case for defamation.

Students complain that the institute doesn’t even have a good archive...

It’s true. We would need crores to set up one. So that’s totally out of the question. We source movies from various places and have obtained equipment for regular screening.

Parallel classes are being held for the students...

That would be Aashiq Abu, right? One who hasn’t even seen the gate of an institute is taking classes. What else can you expect? Such people are their heroes. Cinema is the end result of a meditative process. Those studying in film institutes should watch good movies. What are they going to learn from Aashiq Abu?

All students and the majority of staff have taken a stance against the director...

Not all staff. The majority of the staff is with the director.

But will anyone believe that a security officer is behind the whole issue?

He is a goonda who owns an Innova car. He is not an ordinary security person.

What is Shankar Mohan’s credential to be the director?

He studied in the film institute and even acted in M T Vasudevan Nair’s film Manju. He served as the director of the Directorate of Film Festivals. He was the director of the Kolkata Film Institute. He also served as a governing council member of the Pune institute. He has successfully curated five editions of the IFFI.

As per news reports, you said Shankar hails from an aristocratic family...

I never said that. I judge people based on their actions. Caste has nothing to do with one’s performance. In fact, there are only two castes – good and bad people.

Does Shankar feel it’s time to call it a day?

I played a major role in bringing him here. He expects an honourable exit. He was appointed initially for two years and the contract was later renewed from time to time. If Shankar leaves, most of the efficient faculty would quit along with him. Two former directors have already left following the students’ strike.

How did you become part of the film institute?

I was approached by K T Jaleel, the higher education minister in the previous LDF government. I told him that I would step down the moment there is political intervention. He assured me that there would be no such thing. But now the situation has changed under the new minister.

A statement you made about the cleaning staff at the institute has also become controversial. You said that those women “dress up like members of the WCC and give interviews every day...” That statement looks problematic. Also, it is taking a dig at the WCC which plays a crucial role in the fight against sexism and misogyny in the Malayalam film industry...

It looks problematic because it was taken out of context. What I said was that those poor women are being manipulated. They are dressed up every day and are forced to tell lies against the director.

Many feel it is your casteist mind that is coming out through these statements...

I am someone who discarded my caste surname at the age of 20. So please don’t give me lessons on casteism. I am someone who donated my land to the LIFE Mission project for building houses for economically-backward sections. How many of these people who accuse me of casteism and classism will do that?

Many younger filmmakers like Aashiq Abu and Rajeev Ravi have criticised you on the issue...

They are criticising me for getting publicity. They know nothing about the institute and they are casting aspersions. It is totally irresponsible on their part. And they call themselves new-generation filmmakers. What is new about them?

Many of your statements are being criticised by the younger generation of filmmakers. Is there a disconnect between you and the new generation?

Many young filmmakers approach me seeking opinion. Jeo Baby, who recently withdrew his films from a festival because I was inaugurating it, had sent his first film for my approval. He had then told me that he was highly influenced by my film Elipathayam. I liked the film and told him that on camera. Jeo Baby used my statement to the hilt. How do you explain that? (chuckles)

Who are your favourites among the new generation?

There are half a dozen young filmmakers who I admire. I appreciate any film that is out of the ordinary. Paka was a film I liked. When the director sent the film seeking my opinion, I told him to reduce half an hour and he did it. I also liked Don Palathara’s Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam. I always acknowledge good talents. Many youngsters who watch my film on YouTube write to me.

Your take on censorship?

I am against censorship. Every conscientious filmmaker does self-censoring. But I am against the argument that anything goes in films. Freedom of expression must be within the confines of our Constitution.

These days actors are getting targeted for doing certain kinds of films. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Unni Mukundan in Malikappuram...

They target actors out of ignorance.

Your decision to choose Vairamuthu, who was facing MeToo allegations, for the ONV award had created controversy. Your argument was that the award is for Vairamuthu the artist and not for the person.

Changampuzha was a horrible human being, especially to his wife. But can you think of Malayalam poetry without Changampuzha?

So you think the artist and his art are two separable things?

Of course. Many nasty people have produced brilliant art.

But cinema is an art form that influences a lot of people. So doesn’t cinema need a different yardstick while recognising people with a nasty personal profile?

Cinema is a creative work. Every art form has that liberty.

You had backed Dileep too while the case against him was going on...

I am against tarnishing others without any proof. I believe Dileep is innocent. I am against labelling someone without any proof. I will give you an example. I have witnessed K Karunakaran being booed and insulted during the ISRO spy case. Later, he was proven innocent. Like that now baseless stories are being circulated against Shankar Mohan’s wife.

The government has appointed a commission to inquire into the matter. We heard that you have threatened to quit the post of chairman of the institute if the commission report is not in favour of Shankar. Is that true?

Many have pinned their hopes on that... (laughs) On a serious note, it will be unfair as he was the one who built the institution from scratch. Now, it has better facilities than any other film institute in the country.

Have you discussed the matter with the CM?

Yes. The commission was formed as per my request.

Now, let’s talk about your films... Your film Mukhamukham was criticised by the Left as an anticommunist one...

That was because many did not understand the film here. But I received many letters from comrades in West Bengal who wrote to me saying it’s their lives. Then Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya personally told me that he loved the movie. So there are knowledgeable Communists too (chuckles).

You have cast many stars like Madhu, Mammootty and Dileep in your films. Were you eyeing their star value then?

My only criterion is how well they fit into my characters. They are all good actors. Casting is half the acting, it’s said.

Why didn’t you cast Mohanlal even once?

His image of a ‘good rowdy’ was problematic for me. I could not convince myself to shake off that image.

Who is your favourite actor?

P K Nair. He has acted in all my films. He fascinated me as an actor.

Among actresses?

Kavya Madhavan. I was amazed by her performance in Pinneyum. G Aravindan was your contemporary. What are your favourite Aravindan films?

Thambu is my favourite film, though it is amateurish. I played a crucial role in bringing Aravindan to movie making. He had great potential. But he came under wrong influences. His best work, according to me, is Cheriya Lokavum Valiya Manushyarum. That will last longer than his films.

John Abraham was celebrated as an anarchist filmmaker. How do you assess him?

He had brilliant ideas on filmmaking. But the problem was that he was very disorganised. Only an organised person can make a film.

Who is your favourite Indian film director?

Satyajit Ray is my favourite. He always said I was his favourite director. What else one needs... (chuckles) Those words still give me the energy to live. I have the blessings of many stalwarts like him, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen.

It is going to be 50 years of Swayamvaram. Are you writing anything new?

The institute has taken away the past three years of my life. I was fully invested in it. It has affected my creative life.

Do you think there are no ‘masters’ today?

Not really. It’s just that they need to be discovered. In Kerala, ‘masters’ are discovered only after their death. Malayalis refuse to revere anyone when they are alive (laughs).

