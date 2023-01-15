Preparations begin for state-level sports meet for Kerala CBSE schools

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a five year gap, the Kerala State Central School Sports meet, exclusively for students of schools affiliated to CBSE and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will be held on February 9 and 10 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Organised under the Kerala State Sports Council, the meet will be held at the Sports Authority of India's Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) campus at Kariavattom.

The date and detailed schedule of the meet was finalised at a recent meeting chaired by Sports Council president Mercy Kuttan in which CBSE regional director Mahesh Dharmadhikari, National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) secretary-general Indira Rajan and representatives of schools affiliated to CISCE participated.

The decision to revive the meet was taken following a special initiative by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman to encourage sporting talents in non-state syllabus schools and to provide them a state-level platform to compete. Students of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will also participate in the meet.

According to the Sports Council, the district level selection trials for the state level meet will be held at the respective districts. "The selection trials will be completed by January 25 and the registration for the state level competition will begin soon after," said an official of the state Sports Council.

Due to limited time, only athletics events in under-14 years and under-17 years categories will be held this year. "The teams that secure first and second position in the district level will be eligible to participate in the state level," Indira Rajan, secretary general of NCCS said. She added that schools can complete registration for the event by August 18.

The state sports council will award certificates to first second and third prize winners and team championship will be decided section-wise on the basis of points. Overall championship will also be declared.

The state has over 1,300 CBSE schools and 162 schools affiliated to CISCE besides 41 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 14 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The inaugural edition of the sports meet, held in 2018, could not be held after that due to certain technical issues.

At present, students of institutions affiliated to national boards take part in school and cluster-level competitions and only top performers at.the cluster level are considered for the competitions at the national level. The state general education department conducts a sports meet up to the state level but it is confined only to students from schools following the state syllabus.

Central School Sports Meet

Events:

UNDER 14 YEARS - Boys & Girls

Race - 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, 800 M, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put (4 Kg), 4 X100 M Relay

UNDER 17 YEARS - Boys & Girls

Race - 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, 800 M, 1500 M, Long Jump , High Jump, Shot Put (5 Kg), 4 X100 M Relay, 4x400 M Relay.

