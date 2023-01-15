Tharoor’s future uncertain after Sukumaran Nair’s endorsement: Vellappally 

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: With NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s open endorsement, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s political future has become uncertain, said SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Vellappally said this while addressing a public meeting at Thuravoor near Cherthala on Friday. His remarks were about NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair calling Tharoor a ‘Tharavadi Nair’.

“Sukumaran Nair called him a ‘Tharavadi Nair’ publicly. Is it suitable? Once he was a ‘Delhi Nair’ and now he has become a ‘Tharavadi Nair.’ If I had made such a remark about a leader, it would have become a major controversy. No Congress leader has come out yet against the remark,” Vellappally said.

Addressing the Mannam Jayanthi organised by the NSS at Perunna on January 2, Sukumaran Nair had said that that Tharoor was not a Delhi Nair but a Viswapouran (global citizen).

He had also made a similar statement about Tharoor during an interaction with TNIE as part of the Express Dialogues series last week.

ALAPPUZHA: With NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s open endorsement, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s political future has become uncertain, said SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. Vellappally said this while addressing a public meeting at Thuravoor near Cherthala on Friday. His remarks were about NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair calling Tharoor a ‘Tharavadi Nair’. “Sukumaran Nair called him a ‘Tharavadi Nair’ publicly. Is it suitable? Once he was a ‘Delhi Nair’ and now he has become a ‘Tharavadi Nair.’ If I had made such a remark about a leader, it would have become a major controversy. No Congress leader has come out yet against the remark,” Vellappally said. Addressing the Mannam Jayanthi organised by the NSS at Perunna on January 2, Sukumaran Nair had said that that Tharoor was not a Delhi Nair but a Viswapouran (global citizen). He had also made a similar statement about Tharoor during an interaction with TNIE as part of the Express Dialogues series last week.