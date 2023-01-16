KCZMA reconstitution delay causing hardships, confusion in coastal areas of Kerala

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The delay in reconstituting the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) is creating hardships for residents in the coastal areas of the state. Over 2,500 applications, mostly for constructing houses and other structures, from nine districts of the state, are pending with the KCZMA office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Alappuzha is worst affected by a delay. Nearly 700 applications were forwarded from the district after October. Aby Elias, of Aryad, submitted an application for constructing a 650 sqft house in the coastal area of the panchayat. “It is around 420 metres from the sea.

The panchayat authorities forwarded the application to the district planning office, which then sent it to the KCZMA. But no action has since been taken. I live in a rental property. The authority’s clearance is required to submit the application for a bank loan. There are many applications pending with the authority for the last few months. They include those coming under the Life Mission housing project of state government and various central government schemes,” Aby said.

A resident of Mararikulam, E V Raju Erasseril said the ambiguity over fixing the tidal line is creating much confusion, mostly among the poor. This line is usually determined at around 30-50 metres from the sea. However, various officials take an arbitrary call.

“While some call it at the outer limit where green plants appear as the absence of salt water is believed to help them grow, others determine it along the sea wall. People with political connections who approach the KCZMA have their plans approved quicker.

Many builders get their plans approved after influencing the political leadership, however, the poor people suffer,” Raju alleged. District Planning Officer K F Joseph said around 700 applications were received in the last few months. “We forwarded them to the KCZMA after the approval of the district-level committee. We are now awaiting the authority’s clearance,” he said.

KCZMA officials said the proposal to reconstitute the authority has been sent to the Centre.

