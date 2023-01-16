Procession by Ambalapuzha, Alangad teams at Sabarimala 

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The customary procession by Ambalapuzha and Alangad team was held at Sabarimala on Sunday. The hour-long procession by the Ambalapuzha team carrying the ‘thidambu’ began from Malikappuram Devi Temple at 5pm.

The team, led by N Gopalakrishna Pillai, set off the procession after pasting sandalwood pulp on the forehead and carried the flag and ‘golakam’ in the thiruvabharanam boxes brought from Pandalam. The procession concluded in front of the holy steps at 6pm.

The procession by the Alangad team, led by Vijayakumar, began from Malikappuram temple at 7pm after deeparadhana. The team leader carried the thalam during the procession, which concluded in front of the holy steps at 7pm.

Padi pooja held

Padi pooja, one of the important rituals of the hill shrine, began for the first time since the ongoing pilgrimage on Sunday.

As part of the ritual, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru lighted traditional lamps at all the 18 holy steps, marking the beginning of the hour-long offering at 7pm after deeparadhana.

Adorning the steps with flowers and garlands, the thantri performed pooja. The ritual concluded with aarati.



