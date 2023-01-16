Signing of smart-meter project in Kerala put off again due to CITU intervention  

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monday’s proposed signing of the `8,200 crore smart-meter project MoU, between the KSEB and the central nodal agency entrusted by the Electrification Corporation Power Distribution Co Ltd (RECPDCL), was further postponed due to the intervention of the CITU. The various left trade unions will set fire to the order, announcing the selection of RECPDCL, across the state power board’s 72 divisions on Monday. The order was released earlier this month.

This is the second time that the board has had to put off the signing, owing to protests from left trade unions. Last December, there was an attempt by board officials to sign the MoU. But the unions got wind of the plan and created much hullabaloo.

They are insisting that the project be implemented within the PSU sector, instead of it being awarded to private companies. Even though RECPDCL is a central government initiative, it proposes to sublet the contract to private firms.

It should be recalled that the smart-meter project was part of the LDF manifesto for the 2021 assembly election. Left unions claim that it did not mention who would implement it. A CITU leader told TNIE that the board had initially planned to launch 17 lakhs smart meters in the first phase.

“But now this has since been increased to 37 lakh meters. On Saturday, CITU national secretary Elamaram Kareem, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, expressed his strong displeasure with Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty over awarding the project to private entities. We have decided to burn the board’s order on awarding the contract to RECPDCL,” a CITU leader said.

However, C Suresh Kumar, director (distribution, supply chain management and IT), KSEB, told TNIE the signing has been postponed due to the intervention of Kareem. “Power minister Krishnankutty and Kareem will hold a meeting on January 24 in Thiruvananthapuram. A decision will be taken on the signing of the MoU only after that,” he said. The unions have also warned of launching an indefinite protest over the issue.

Protesters to set fire to the order today

Various left trade unions will set fire to the order across KSEB’s 72 divisions on Monday

Unions insist the project be implemented within the PSU sector, instead of awarding it to pvt firms

