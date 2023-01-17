Indian Cricket team visits Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Players of the Indian cricket team visited the much-famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and offered prayers before the one-day international match that was scheduled here on Sunday. Along with the players, a few BCCI officials also visited the temple around 10 am.
Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey visited the temple. A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and temple authorities was shared on social media.
The Indian team won the series 3-0 by winning by a huge margin of 317 runs in the third and final ODI match, which was held at Greenfield International Stadium.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Players of the Indian cricket team visited the much-famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and offered prayers before the one-day international match that was scheduled here on Sunday. Along with the players, a few BCCI officials also visited the temple around 10 am.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'10 days isolation, mandatory masks': WHO issues updated Covid-19 guidelines amid global surge
DCGI approves market authorisation for SII's Covid vaccine Covovax as heterologous booster dose
Ganga Vilas cruise gets stuck due to shallow water in Bihar; government denies
North India in grip of intense cold, braces up for tougher days ahead
Assam village breaks Bihu tradition to save two doves and their hatchling
Pakistan-based LeT's deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki designated as global terrorist by UN