Indian Cricket team visits Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and temple authorities was shared on social media.

Published: 17th January 2023 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 05:19 PM

Indian cricket team members visiting Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Saturday

Indian cricket team members visiting Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Saturday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Players of the Indian cricket team visited the much-famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and offered prayers before the one-day international match that was scheduled here on Sunday. Along with the players, a few BCCI officials also visited the temple around 10 am.

Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey visited the temple. A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and temple authorities was shared on social media.

The Indian team won the series 3-0 by winning by a huge margin of 317 runs in the third and final ODI match, which was held at Greenfield International Stadium. 

