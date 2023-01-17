Indian Cricket team visits Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Players of the Indian cricket team visited the much-famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and offered prayers before the one-day international match that was scheduled here on Sunday. Along with the players, a few BCCI officials also visited the temple around 10 am.



Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey visited the temple. A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and temple authorities was shared on social media.



The Indian team won the series 3-0 by winning by a huge margin of 317 runs in the third and final ODI match, which was held at Greenfield International Stadium.

