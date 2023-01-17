Makaravilakku: Kerala High Court to take action against devaswom guard who misbehaved with pilgrims 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday severely criticised a devaswom watcher for manhandling devotees during the Makaravilakku festival and said that it was a clear violation of the court’s judgement pertaining to crowd management of devotees.

Coming down heavily on the watcher Arunkumar S of Manacaud Devaswom for his actions towards the devotees during ‘Deeparadhana’ on January 14, the court asked who gave him permission to push and shove them.The court observed that the pilgrims reach the temple after waiting in long queues for several hours.

While hearing the case, Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar said that the body language and the facial expression of the watcher while shoving the pilgrims in front of Sreekovil of Sabarimala Sannidhanam has to be deprecated in the strongest words.

“We have also viewed the visuals that appeared in the visual media For such misbehaviour towards pilgrims, the Devaswom guard has to be proceeded against, in accordance with the law,” said the Bench.

The court also issued notice to Arunkumar who was posted on special duty at Sopanam to file an affidavit.

Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of Devaswom reported that direction was given to the watchers to speed-up the flow of pilgrims due to a congestion in the temple and the watcher pushed pilgrims standing in the front row.The report adds that the Arunkumar was relieved from duty and returned to his home station the next day. The court further directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to file an affidavit regarding the action taken against the watcher for his misbehaviour.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday severely criticised a devaswom watcher for manhandling devotees during the Makaravilakku festival and said that it was a clear violation of the court’s judgement pertaining to crowd management of devotees. Coming down heavily on the watcher Arunkumar S of Manacaud Devaswom for his actions towards the devotees during ‘Deeparadhana’ on January 14, the court asked who gave him permission to push and shove them.The court observed that the pilgrims reach the temple after waiting in long queues for several hours. While hearing the case, Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar said that the body language and the facial expression of the watcher while shoving the pilgrims in front of Sreekovil of Sabarimala Sannidhanam has to be deprecated in the strongest words. “We have also viewed the visuals that appeared in the visual media For such misbehaviour towards pilgrims, the Devaswom guard has to be proceeded against, in accordance with the law,” said the Bench. The court also issued notice to Arunkumar who was posted on special duty at Sopanam to file an affidavit. Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of Devaswom reported that direction was given to the watchers to speed-up the flow of pilgrims due to a congestion in the temple and the watcher pushed pilgrims standing in the front row.The report adds that the Arunkumar was relieved from duty and returned to his home station the next day. The court further directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to file an affidavit regarding the action taken against the watcher for his misbehaviour.